Good funds raised at cent sale

Michael R Williams

The annual cent sale was held at the Barcaldine Town Hall with the host, the Barcaldine Cultural Association raising well over $1000.

President Jill Williams said this would be almost enough for them to pay for their insurance for the year, a result they were pleased with.

“Socially and financially the cent sale is a big help to us,” she said.

The hall was filled, during the event, with great homemade goods and saw a turnout that was slightly short of other years.

Ms Williams said this may have been due to the event being held later in the tourist season.

“We’re very grateful, we still have a good following,” she said.

“We had a lot of donations, and the raffle was donated—the prizes were donated, Ronny Savvy was one of the biggest winners, he’s always a great supporter.

“I’d say we raise about $1,400 which is really great.”

Coming up, in September, the Barcaldine Cultural Association will be holding a 50th anniversary, so keep an eye out.