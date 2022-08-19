Sauerkraut making at the garden

Michael R Williams

The Longreach Youth Centre Community Gardens hosted a sauerkraut making workshop featuring speech patholgoy placement and former nutritionist Sarah Challin.

“Last week I came to the community garden for the first time, and I was talking to Heather [Hale Community Garden organiser] about my past as a nutritionist, and she was showing me they have some cabbages they were hoping to preserve or do something with,“ Ms Challin said.

“Then we got chatting about learning to ferment as a collective.

“It was a nice chance to come together as a community.“

If you are interested in keeping up with the community garden for similar events, working bees are on Sunday morning at 8.30am or Wednesday afternoons at 4.30pm.

Otherwise you can visit their Facebook at facebook.com/longreachcommunitygarden2022