Grants drive ag innovation

Grant applications are now open for the 2023 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

If you’re 18-35 and want to make a difference in Australia’s agriculture industries, this is your chance to apply for a grant of up to $22,000 to fund your project.

Agriculture has long been the lifeblood of the Central West region led by strong sheep and cattle industries as well as productive goat and macropod harvesting industries.

The Science Awards support young innovators, scientists, researchers, extension officers, industry advisers and others actively engaged in the agriculture sector who have an original project that will contribute to the ongoing success and sustainability of Australia’s agriculture industries.

Grants of $22,000 are on offer in each of the 12 award categories with a total of $264,000 in grants for young people in agriculture, fisheries and forestry.

Applications are open to young Australians aged 18-35 years, working or studying in a related industry, to undertake a project on an innovative or emerging scientific issue that will contribute to the ongoing success and sustainability of Australia’s agricultural, fisheries and forestry industries.

Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry Minister Senator Murray Watt said creative ideas were vital to the ongoing success of Australian agricultural industries.

“These grants provide funding to take projects from concept to research and testing that will deliver genuine outcomes for the agriculture sector,” Mr Watt said.

“It’s exciting to help usher in the next generation of Aussies to our primary production industries and I will watch the applications with great interest.”

The Science Awards also builds the career and research profile for successful candidates, who gain experience in application writing, budget planning, managing a 12 month project, media exposure, engagement with industry and other researchers, and future projects.

Since they were launched in 2001, the Science and Innovation Awards have helped 284 young researchers, innovators and scientists turn their ideas into reality with over $4.7 million in grant funding.

For more information and to apply visit agriculture.gov.au/scienceawards

Applications close at 5pm AEST, Friday 23 September.

The categories and their sponsors are:

– Adoption-ready innovation and technology, – sponsored by AgriFutures Australia.

– Eggs and poultry (layers) – sponsored by Australian Eggs.

– Red meat processing – sponsored by Australian Meat Processor Corporation.

– Pork – sponsored by Australian Pork Limited.

– Wool – sponsored by Australian Wool Innovation.

– Cotton – sponsored by Cotton Research and Development Corporation.

– Biosecurity and digital innovation – sponsored by CSIRO Biosecurity digital innovation.

– Fisheries and aquaculture – sponsored by Fisheries Research and Development Corporation.

– Forest and wood products – sponsored by Forest & Wood Products Australia.

– Grains – sponsored by Grains Research and Development Corporation.

– Horticulture – sponsored by Hort Innovation.

– Viticulture and oenology proudly sponsored by Wine Australia.