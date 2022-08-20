Emerald Netball Championships enjoyed

Emma Elliott; Longreach Netball Association

On 6 and 7 August, Longreach Netball Club had four junior teams participate in the Annual Hall Family Junior Netball Carnival.

This carnival is a chance for all players to experience and promote a positive culture in sport in a fun, safe and fair environment.

The carnival commenced with some beautiful rain, however, this did not dampen the spirits of the 42 teams participating with boys and girls from six to 17 years old.

Longreach teams competed in the 9yrs/Under, 12yrs/Under, 14yrs/Under and 17yrs/under and all displayed exceptional skills, sportsmanship, integrity and had a lot of fun.

This carnival was the first time these four teams have all played together and it’s worth mentioning that our teams were predominantly made up of kids two or more years younger than the age division they were playing in.

Coaches Tennille Stewart, Emma Geiger, Erina Ormond, and Laurinda Long were all so proud of how our players adapted to the playing conditions. They all played with passion and endless enthusiasm which enabled them to improve and gel in every game.

The commitment displayed by our superstars to their teammates, coaches, officials and club was amazing and was commented on by many spectators.

Our U/17s comprised mainly of 14/15-year-old girls who were up against strong competition and held their own and managed to walk away with three wins out of the six games over the two days.

One of these wins was against our neighbouring association; the Barcy Perals and what a game this one was.

Coach Laurinda Long has seen this group of young ladies develop so much in the last five years and she was very pleased with her team.

Congratulations ladies.

Kids from the bush have endless talent, drive and commitment and I am extremely proud of both Longreach and Barcaldine’s junior netballers and strongly believe our little superstars will one day be playing netball at an elite level.

A huge thank you to all our parents for making the trip to Emerald, and thank you to our four coaches, managers and umpires, Nat, Sarah, Kristen and Emma. Without you, all our kids wouldn’t have been able to participate.

Thank you, everyone and our juniors will wrap up the last week of this school term.