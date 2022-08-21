Ag tech event to teach

Michael R Williams

A huge event organised by local agricultural interests is coming Tuesday next week and will seek to build local knowledge and connectivity around innovation.

Organised by GroWQ, a western Queensland collective, in conjunction with AgForce, the event is a must-not-miss for local graziers.

Chairperson of GroWQ, Anna Cochrane said she was inspired to organise the event after witnessing an elaborate Agtech tent at the Rockhampton Beef Expo last year.

“It showcased a huge array of innovations people could use in the livestock industry,“ she said.

“I thought to myself, ’wouldn’t that be great if we could bring that to western Queensland?

“We have worked for 12 months [since] to secure the funding.“

Last year, GroWQ ran an agribusiness round table to showcase all the services available to people in the region.

“We’ve now combined two events this year,“ Ms Cochrane said.

“Really the day is about showcasing different innovations and services for primary producers in western Queensland.

“We really wanted to find things that will add to local primary producers’ businesses—and maybe, show people what’s out there.“

Ms Cochrane said one of the major themes of the event would be connectivity.

“We want to show graziers what’s out there in that field—Telstra and other businesses such as OPS,“ she said.

“We want to link that back to people—safety and mental health are an issue.“

Of course, these issues are linked back to financial opportunities afforded by innovation.

“We’re looking at carbon farming and remote monitoring and other alternative income streams,“ she said.

“There are some great opportunities coming out of Agcare, QRIDA, and other initiatives.

“We’re also looking at our natural resources.“

While FMD and LSD will not be the focus of the event, there will be a biosecurity update at the event.

The event will be followed up with a dinner at The Branch Cafe where there will be ample opportunity to network.

“This is about bringing an expo to the region that will benefit as many people as possible,“ Ms Cochrane said.

“I feel like if we got 100 people through the door, everyone would walk away with having learnt something.“