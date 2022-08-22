Barcaldine’s video support

Michael R Williams

Barcaldine resident photographer and media creator Aaron Skinn has been supporting the team as a part of his growing videography practice.

He has been live-streaming the games for free and now is looking to share the skills he’s learnt as a part of his growing business, Satisfaction.Photos.

“I’ve been taking photos for the Goannas for a couple of years, and photos are fine, but I think video is the future of media,“ he said.

“I’m looking to branch out and carve that path.

“And there’s no one in the central west who really specialises in video—and I think that’s something that’s only going to grow into the future.“

Skinn said this year he saw an opportunity to build his skills in live-streaming.

“It’s hard to get audio and visual together to the point of professional quality,“ he said.

“To really professionally deliver a package, it’s quite technical and this has been a chance for me to learn all the things that can go wrong.

“I feel I’m at the point where I can start to offer that as a professional service.“

Skinn said he also enjoyed following the team throughout the year and supporting what they’ve been doing.

“This live-streaming has been phenomenal,“ he said.

“I think there was a fear that it was going to stop people from coming because they can just sit at home.

“But, you don’t get the electric atmosphere of the crowd and I think you’d be really missing out, there’s nowhere near the feeling you’d get at the game, I don’t think it is going to put people off.

“We also have international watchers, one of the Sandgoannas’ players he’s South African, and every time we streamed, there’d be 20 South Africans watching.“

There have been viewers from America, and many more from Rockhampton and Brisbane who were former Barcaldine locals, and many who were in Covid isolation.

“It brings community and ex-community together,“ he said.

Mr Skinn is now advertising live-streaming as a professional service.

He has also announced the closure of the Satisfaction Bakery.