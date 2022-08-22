Viv gets a ride in for grand final

Michael R Williams

Viv Johnson is the central west’s most well-known and loved rugby league fanatic.

And on the eve of the grand final, she was given a surprise when the committee flew her from Barcaldine to Blackall in a helicopter.

Senior life member of the Barcaldine League Club Viv Johnson said she was still figuring out who organised it.

“I didn’t know until they said, ’Viv we’re taking you out to the airport’,“ she said.

“I said ’what for?’.

“And Rhys was there, and they said, ’we’re taking you out to the Blackall showgrounds’.

“It almost knocked me down.“

Ms Johnson said it was one of the fastest and cleanest games she had seen in local league.

“It seesawed, and I think Blackall must have dropped the ball when our boys pounced on it,“ she said.

“And that was it.“

Ms Johnson said she was proud of the boys.

“When they started gelling, it was good,“ she said.

“When they won at Winton, then Longreach, then Blackall – well.“

Before the grand final, the boys went to Viv’s for a pep talk.

“You’d think I was the coach,“ she said.

“And I told them, ’what you got to do is, play like you have at the last three games, and don’t think about anything else’.

“’All you’ve got to do is bring the trophy home’.“

Ms Johnson said the way the team had cooperated with new coach Mannix Hunt and club president Rhys Peacock had been a part of the its success.

“You take Rhys out, and we wouldn’t know where we are,“ she said.

“He organises everything and gets the kids involved.

“It’s a good sign for Barcaldine football. Most of the kids we’ve got now, they’re locals, there’s only three or four that are seniors.“