An evening at the pub

Joanne Robertson

I wrote a while back about Ilfracombe’s local watering hole, the Wellshot Hotel.

Subsequently, I had occasion to enjoy their delights in person, as we joined dear friends in town for a celebratory birthday meal.

Though the air was chilly, the welcome at the pub was anything but, as friendly staff served us with warm smiles and an air of good cheer.

Having grown up in a big city, where drinking establishments that served alcohol were strictly off limits to minors – whether or not they served food – it is still a bit odd to watch kids wander around a pub.

Of course, they are nowhere near the bar, roaming the dining room and the adjacent yard, but it is still a novelty for me.

That evening, most were rugged up against the chill in their warm, fuzzy pyjamas, ready to tumble into bed on their return home.

There was a dog in the yard, which lured most of them outside to frolic.

I do not know who was having more fun, the kids or the canine.

Meanwhile, we enjoyed a delicious supper, collecting our ‘protein’ from the kitchen and adding to it with an impressive selection of veggies in a bain-marie and salad, so you could mix and match your own.

That was after one of the staff came out to see why we were not answering our pager, which the better half had stuck in his jacket pocket, silencing its siren call.

When he pulled it out, we could clearly hear the beeps, which made us all laugh, including the woman who had come to fetch us, old-style, and who we followed back to the serving window.

It was a bit chilly the evening we were in, so everyone bypassed the cold salads in favour of the hot potato and cauliflower bakes.

And hot chips, which were thickly cut and heartily satisfying on a cold night.

In the background, there was live music, as someone played the guitar and sang a catalogue of old favourites, from the Everly Brothers to Creedence Clearwater Revival to Chris Isaak, crossing several decades and no doubt finding something to suit everyone.

Entertainment of a different kind was provided by a gentleman trying to ‘donate’ to the ceiling in the dining room.

Old mate was madly trying to get his ten-dollar note to stick to the ceiling with a tack when the better half suggested that a hundred-dollar note would stick better.

To which the bloke shot back, ‘Do you have one?’

Thus endeth the joke.

We watched as he tried in vain to embed his ten dollars in the ceiling with some impressive whacks.

Turns out it is not that easy to do, so I commend the mighty efforts of the charitable ones who succeed.

However, the night wasn’t getting any warmer, so with thoughts of climbing into a warm bed at the end of our drive, we said our farewells and headed back to Arundel.

A lovely evening was had by all.