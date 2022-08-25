Each other’s life jackets

Michael R Williams

Izzy

“We’re each other’s lifejackets when we’re lost at sea,” co-director of RNI Coppo, Isabel Coppo said.

She first arrived in Australia in 2018; she was backpacking through Europe and built a curiosity for the country through fellow travel mates.

Ironically, after two-months in Melbourne, she would build a brooding dislike for the land down under.

“I thought Australians were so laid back and fun, and I thought, ‘I’ll give Australia a go because I wasn’t sure what else I wanted to do’,” she said.

“But when I got to Melbourne, I hated it, I remember being on the phone to mum and dad and saying, ‘this Australian thing is not for me.

“It was expensive, and I couldn’t get a job—and I got hustle.”

But Izzy would give it another shot; and after a short stint at Apollo Bay, she saw an ad for the Wellshot Hotel on a backpacker’s Facebook group.

“I was about to leave because I was running out of money, but I thought to myself ‘I’ve made it this far, I’ll give it one more chance [the Apollo Bay job],” she said.

“And while that didn’t work out, I was having a lot of fun.”

Upon arriving in the central west, Izzy would experience another side to Australian life.

“When I got off the plane, I was like ‘wow, this place is hot’,” she said.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘this ain’t it, just get in, get out’.

“But… even before I met Riley when I was in Ilfracombe—I started to fall in love with the area.”

Riley

RNI Coppo co-director Riley deferred from an engineering degree when he fell in love with the outback.

After attending Marist Ashgrove with multi-generational local Fergus Emmott and befriending him, Riley would spend many holidays at Noonbah Station, south of Longreach.

As a part of his gap year, Riley worked all of 2013 on the property.

“I really loved going there for holidays, and I really really wanted to experience working there,” he said.

“After a year, I cancelled my uni application much to my parent’s chagrin.

“They then said, ‘well sort something out, now you’ve cancelled University—do something!’.”

Riley then chose to become a local sparky.

“I went back to Noonbah for 2014 and at the end of 2015 I organised a trade,” he said.

“I made a lot of friends out here and there’s a very laid back lifestyle out here, which I got very used to.

“It’s lovely—you walk down the street, you say hello to everyone, everyone gives you a wave, it’s quiet, it’s not busy with traffic, it’s just easier to live.”

The Wellshot

On a fateful day in 2018 at the Wellshot Hotel, Riley Coppo did not notice Izzy Hodgman-Burns at all.

But she did notice him.

Like a scene in a spaghetti western: Riley pushed back the saloon doors of the pub, the hot Ilfracombe sun beating on his back.

“I remember not being around handsome men for weeks at a time, and I remember when I saw him I thought, ‘woah, he’s cute, I’m going to try something with him’,” Izzy said.

“I thought I would be out [of the central west] in a few weeks, and I think that’s kind of why I decided to just go for it.”

Izzy would download the dating phone app Tinder, exclusively to hunt down her objective.

“I spent hours swiping right vigorously and he never came up,” she said.

“A normal human would have thought, ‘oh, he’s taken’, but not me.

“So I searched him on Facebook, I remembered his name from the print on his shirt.”

Izzy then asked Riley to the Longreach Rodeo—a night that would be full of unfortunate occurrences.

Riley, naturally friendly and nice, would initially make Izzy feel comfortable; however, due to his popularity – and the obscurity surrounding him, as an introvert, being out at a social gathering.

“I get brought into town by my manager Sandra Warren (nee Radner), and Riley is not super good at flirting so it’s sort of just like friends talking,” she said.

“He was like, you can sleep on my couch, you don’t have to go back to Ilfracombe (sincerely without any suggestiveness).

“I was unsure at that point if it was only a friend thing.”

That was when Riley got pulled aside by a number of local girls, which he claimed was irritating.

Izzy was stuck, alone, with one of Riley’s friends, and upon asking him about Riley’s character, said friend replied, ‘technically he’s single, but he’s pretty much the manwhore of Longreach’.

Nothing could have been further from Riley’s altruistic, stoic, and ultimately shy character; he claimed he would not have even gone to the event without Izzy.

Yet… as Izzy turned her head, Riley had his hand draped over another girl.

Izzy saw red.

Left with her friend Sandra and began sending Riley a series of abusive text messages.

“Then he had the gall to come into the Wellshot and order lunch,” she said.

“He came in happy-go-lucky, and I purposefully put in his order incorrectly.

“Then Riley said, ‘that’s not what I ordered, but that looks fantastic’.

“It was impossible then for me to stay mad.”

After an apology from Izzy, the two would begin talking again and Riley would begin to frequent the Wellshot.

“At one point I said, ‘buddy… you can stop coming in here for no reason and you can ask me on a date already’.”

“And then he replies, ‘oh, well do you want to go on a date?’.

“Obviously.”

The date went well.

When it rains, it pours; Izzy would stay the night and then move in only two weeks later.

“Once it was on, it was on; we were engaged a year after that,” Izzy said.

Moving in

Before attending TAFE down south, Riley asked Izzy to look after his dog, Tictac.

And despite it being early in their relationship, Izzy began to see sense in the notion of moving in with Riley.

“I was paying $200 in rent a week for accommodation, and I was not even staying there,” she said.

At that point, it was a now-or-never situation for the couple with Izzy’s visa running out.

“I wanted to know,” she said.

“Let’s go into this and see if it works because I don’t have all the time in the world.

“So I texted him… ‘hey, I hope that offer still stands because… I have already moved all my stuff in’.”

Izzy applied for a permanent stay visa shortly after that.

“It felt very right,” Riley said.

“We complement each other very well.”

Riley is stoic, practical cheery and introverted, while Izzy is ambitious, unquiet, and extroverted.

Robust and Ignited, building a business together

“I think of all the outrageous, let’s grow, while Riley is more about narrowing down what we actually can do,” Izzy said.

“Riley is the workhorse, and I do the behind-the-scenes stuff.”

“She pushes me to be on the ball,” Riley replied.

“She can be anxious, which is a good thing it helps us consider things outside of the box with work.”

“While Riley is less anxious which helps me calm down when I need to,” Izzy said.

Riley and Izzy, through their bond, have begun building a much-needed electrical service to the Longreach and surrounding community.

Shortly after Riley and Izzy’s honeymoon, Riley’s former bosses, Andrew and Lou Seccombe planned to move on from his business.

“I had been working for him for three years and going into my fourth,” Riley said.

“And he said I should look into getting my contractor’s license saying he was battered and bruised and only 42 and didn’t want to be doing it forever—looking to scale down as he was building the Muddy Duck Caravan Park on the other side of the Thomson.

“So we started looking at venturing out on our own.”

Through 2021, Riley and Izzy slowly built up their own business, RNI Coppo Electrical piece by piece.

The couple said the timing had fit perfectly with their desires to settle down together.

“We were at a standstill and we wanted a challenge and to have more freedom,” she said.

“We felt like, in our situation at the time, things like that and starting a family wasn’t possible.

“We were smart with our money, but we felt we couldn’t save.”

The challenge of building the business from scratch, moving home, and settling into the Longreach community has strengthened the pair’s bond.

“We have a shared trauma,” Izzy said.

“No one in the world knows what I’ve experienced, except for Riley and vice versa.”

As initial outsiders, both Riley and Izzy said they have felt ‘extremely’ welcomed by the community.

“The community has helped me a lot, and being able to offer something back means a lot,” Izzy said.

“It’s great to know the people you work for and the differences you can make.

“Every customer we’ve had so far has helped us in ways you can’t even know.”