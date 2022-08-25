Littleproud calls out cattle cap

Michael R Williams

As a part of his trip through the central west, Member for Maranoa and Nationals Leader David Littleproud visited the small town of Yaraka.

At the Yaraka Pub, Minister Littleproud discussed with Andrew Bolt on Sky News an article run in the Australian which alleges the Queensland State Government has proposed red tape around farming practices.

The State Government has since stated no decision has been made around possible farming and mining red tape, however, consultations with stakeholders have been made through the Department of Environment and Science.

Minister Littleproud said he worried about the growing ideology surrounding the Labor party.

“Governments shouldn’t tell what farmers what to do, the market should because they will either make a quid or they won’t,” he said.

“The Queensland Government is trying to get into the livelihoods of farmers, which they already have to some extent with the reef regs in North Queensland.

“You’ve got a bureaucrat in Brisbane telling a farmer in north Queensland how much fertiliser they can put on their crop.

“[Consumers] will pay for this at the check out.”

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon hit back stating Minister Littleproud’s sentiments were “scaremongering”.

“To be clear, no decision has been made by government about the final contents or introduction of any amendments to this bill,” she said.

“DES is not considering any amendments to legislation that would apply retrospectively.

“The department has been engaging extensively with stakeholders for over a year, even extending the consultation period.

“AgForce itself has said the consultation process to-date has been appropriate, provided contributors with a feeling of safety and done for the right reasons.

“Any amendments will also have to go through a consultation process via the parliamentary committee system—something that the LNP bypassed when they were in government.”