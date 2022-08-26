Bowls by Bones

Well sometimes hard work and dedication pays off and last weekend the club held the annual David Crust Memorial weekend.

It started Saturday afternoon with a fun day of bowls – and with everything happening on the same weekend – it was a pleasant surprise to have 10 teams turn up for the day.

Winners on the day were the team of Wayne Lewis, Russell Schofield, Damo Smith, and Cedric Hunt.

Then we went into Sunday with the serious competition where bowlers were competing to have their names on the fantastic Shield which proudly hangs in the club.

12 teams had been nominated and the first of three games started at 10am which was a surprise to Hawkesy but he got there in time to help Peter Anderson and skip Shawn Ryan to try and defend their title.

After the completion of that first game, the boys were leading by one point over Ray Harmsworth, Cerise Woodfield, and Coral Williamson.

Sitting in third was Doug Churchill leading the team from Aramac.

After a bit of lunch, we headed back out again for the second game.

After that round of games, the top two on the leader board stayed the same with Shawn Ryan’s team leading by one point over Ray Harmsworth’s team, but Justin Hunt, Paula Brun, and Selena Hayward had fought their way to third.

After a 15-minute break off we went again to play the third and final game.

As often eventuates in these comps, some of the leading teams always seem to draw each other in the last round.

In this case, first was drawn to play third which would affect the final placings.

In this last round, Shawn’s team won their game but only won eight of the 15 ends against the third placed team of Justin, Paula, and Selena.

Ray’s team won their game by winning 10 of the 15 ends, so first and second were set in place with the team of Ray Harmsworth, Cerise Woodfield, and Coral Williamson taking the win by one point over the defending champs Shawn Ryan, John Hawkes, and Peter Anderson.

In the background with two wins under their belt coming into the last round was the team of Tony Emslie, Bob Grant, and Pat Downing.

They played Tony Barbeler, Bub Barbeler, and Robbie Horsten and with some great bowls by Bob and Pat they secured the win to take third place by one point. In equal fourth, we had the teams of Justin Hunt, Paula Brun, Selena Hayward, and the principal team of Peter Thurecht, Brett Scarffe, and Trent Shillington. Thanks must go to Cisco Llewelyn, Paula Brun, Peter Anderson, Jack and Vicki Horner, Kev Englefield, Tony, and Lorraine Barbeler and a special thanks to Peter and Gwen who travelled all the way up from Melbourne to attend.

The banner they supplied will be used for many years to come.

“All in all and great weekend and a fantastic event to remember a great bloke.”