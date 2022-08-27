Lloydy’s serve

Michael Lloyd

Mark this date in your diaries, I am about to say something nice about fishing!

Of course, those who know me will know I am not the biggest fishing fan, but that is not to say it is not a sport.

And as we are on the eve of Longreach’s annual Yellowbelly Fishing Competition, I want to go through why I equate it to any other sport.

Firstly there is history.

“Joe Blow” caught an 82cm Yellowbelly in 1967.

Of course, everything was bigger back then, but at least each year’s winner can see where they slot into the history books.

Next, there is equipment.

Get any fisherperson talking and they will tell you about their Shimano reel, what the poundage their rod is, how they get their flies from “old Jack” who still makes them by hand, or they have this new fly that not only swims by itself, it takes itself out of the tackle box and jumps on the hook after making you a cup of coffee.

Of course, there are also boats, nets, rod holders, and the right camping chair for those cold nights on the Thomson.

Home-ground advantage is as important to a fisherperson as it is to a footballer.

While they will not have 50,000 cheering fans around them, shhhh you are scaring the fish, fishing in “their spot” is like knowing every blade of grass on the MCG.

Long before I started writing this article, keen fishers were staking their claims up and down the banks of the Thomson, somewhere they have gone every week, somewhere they only step on the holy ground once a year.

Fishing is a non-contact sport, please remember that people, but your opponent will have just the same effect on your outcomes as any sport.

Are they upstream of you, are they making too much noise while you are fishing, did they get the better bait from the Camping Shop, or did they get their lines in the water while you were recovering from the big night before?

And finally, there are winners and losers.

Stories of the one that got away or the three-hour fight to pull in the eventual winning fish will be told over cups of tea for at least the next 12 months; often with only yourself present, some of these may be exaggerated slightly.

So good luck to all those fishing this weekend, you will not see me with a line in the water, but I look forward to seeing all the excitement and hearing all the tales from another great sporting event in the West!