20 years of community and fitness

Michael R Williams

The sun has sent on the 20th Anniversary of the Outback Sunset Carnival, and it has been a weekend for both young and returning faces.

Athletes, from across the outback, who once attended the inaugural event have now brought their own children to experience the sense of fun and community.

Longreach Athletics Club president John Palmer said that sense of community started from the very first carnival in 2001.

“We had a great carnival this year, and there’s a lot of athletes around,” he said.

“I think our numbers were larger than normal—we had over 350 athletes.

“Some came from as north as Mornington Island and Normanton to east in Rockhampton and Mackay—and four members from Team Ahwong came from Perth.”

Mr Palmer said he had seen people from the very first carnival.

“It sort of blew me away,” he said.

“Even with our own athletes we’ve produced as a club, they join the Northwest regional team and when they walk out onto the stage at the QE2, they’re proud, proud of who they are and where they come from.

“We get the biggest club when we walk out, those are unforgettable moments.”

Mr Palmer said organising the events was a team effort and he thanked the committee for their help.

“The biggest thing I like about these events: you might to go to a carnival on the coast, and you might represent Mackay, you’ll only stick with the Mackay team, and the Bowen team will only stick with the Bowen team; but, out here everyone intermingles,” he said.

“Everyone is just friendly with everyone, and it’s been that way right from the start.

“And you can’t buy it you can’t force it, it just happens and it evolves.”

Mr Palmer said he hope the carnival will continue the same into the future.