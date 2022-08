Michael R Williams

Former athlete Joshua Ahwong has made the trip from Perth to return to Longreach after an illustrious career as a runner, including attending the Commonwealth youth games in India in 2010.

“I was a part of the carnival in 2007 and just wanted to come back to see John [Palmer] and just have fun,” Mr Ahwong said.

“I did State, went on to Nationals and then went on to the Commonwealth Youth Games.

“It’s been good to see everyone.”