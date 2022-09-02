Beef up for forum

Two Beefup Forums will be held in the central west over the coming week in Blackall on Tuesday 6 September and Winton on Friday 9 September.

The former will be held at the Winton Shire Council Hall and the latter at the Blackall Saleyards.

The event will be hosted by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), West Queensland beef producers and other key industry stakeholders who will have the opportunity to take part in a tailored program of talks and panel discussions and meet like-minded people.

The Beefup Forum is set to be a captivating program, relevant to the issues and ongoing industry requirements of the region.

This includes: a market update from MLA, an industry update on FMD, updates on carbon, animal performance and genomics, and producers sharing practical and commercial insights.

The Forum has a list of compelling speakers such as Prof John Rolfe from the FASSA School of Business & Law who will be discussing the practicalities of earning carbon credits, and Prof Ben Hayes from the QLD Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation who will be providing a Genomics research update.

The topics to be covered on the day include understanding carbon, improving livestock performance, and market Insights

Alongside the formal discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other producers and learn from exhibitors.

There will be a networking dinner sponsored by Rabobank following the Forum.

Registrations are now open for the Winton Beefup Forum, and you can register now by visiting bit.ly/3JufIyY.

All enquiries and expressions of interest can be made by contacting Beefup Coordinator Rosie Peace on beefup@associatedadvertising.com.au or by calling 08 8942 3388.

P.S Don’t miss the Lambert Bull and Infusion Sale at the Saleyards on the 5 September.