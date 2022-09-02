Wool Market Report

Australian Wool Network

The Australian wool market has recorded no overall movement for the second consecutive series.

Due to a lack of quantity in the West at this time of year, the Fremantle region did not require a sale and as a result, the national offering fell by 7,355 bales to

37,431 bales.

The smaller offering attracted continued solid buyer support, and the prices on offer for merino fleece types were generally in line with those of the previous series.

The only real holes evident in the market were for 17.0-to-18.5-micron wools in the South.

The weakening in this section was reflected in the individual Micron Price Guides (MPGs) in Melbourne, which in this range fell by between 5 and 36 cents. These falls were the driving force behind the 3-cent loss in the Southern indicator for the week.

In the North, the movements in the merino fleece MPGs ranged between -8 and +9 cents.

The 3-cent lift in the Northern indicator completely offset the loss in the South.

The result was another unchanged AWEX Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) which again closed the week at 1,342 cents.

In a similar pattern to the previous series, due to a weakening Australian dollar (the AUD dropped by a further 0.42 US cents since the last sale), the EMI lost ground when viewed in US dollar terms.

The EMI dropped by 6 US cents, closing the week at 926 US cents.

The oddment sector was the strongest performer for the week.

General rises in locks, stains, and crutchings of between 5 and 20 cents, helped to push the two Merino Carding (MC) indicators up by an average of 12 cents.

Fremantle returns to the market next week, bolstering the national offering.

Currently, there is expected to be 39,192 bales on offer in Fremantle, Melbourne and Sydney (which is a designated Superfine Sale)