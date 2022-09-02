Happy wattle day

Neil Fisher

I thought it would be appropriate today to write about a significant piece of Australian horticultural history.

Did you know that yesterday was National Wattle Day?

Wattle Day had humble beginnings in Hobart, Tasmania, in 1838 and culminated 150 years later in Canberra.

In 1988 Acacia pycnantha was officially proclaimed the Australian floral emblem, and four years later the first of September was proclaimed as Wattle Day.

Not surprisingly it was sentiments of national pride, patriotism, environmental appreciation, and what it meant to be a ‘Dinki Di’ Australian that characterised the Wattle Day movement in its formative years around the beginning of the 20th century.

This was around the time that Australia attained nationhood through the federation of its six States, which occurred in 1901.

From September 1, 1910, Wattle Day was used to raise funds, then a few years later for the war effort and sprigs of wattle were sold on that day in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Boxes of wattle sprigs were also sent to soldiers in hospitals overseas, and it became a custom to enclose a sprig of wattle with each letter to remind our soldiers of home.

But would you believe the name Acacia was almost lost to all Australian Wattles.

The International Botanical Congress has been debating the use of the name Acacia for Australian Wattles or for Acacia native to Africa, the Middle East, India and the Americas.

Most people would only believe that the nameless faceless people that make all the silly arguments are only found in government offices in Brisbane or Canberra.

Fortunately, the International Botanical Congress decided that Australia could keep the name Acacia for its Wattles.

The Wattle is ideally suited to withstand Australia’s droughts, winds and bushfires.

It is this resilience of the Wattle that represents the spirit of the Australian people.

Wattles are part of a spectacular group of plants, which botanically are Acacias; boast more than 650 known species throughout the Australian continent. Wattles also occur in a number of other countries but to a more limited extent.

A drive around any part of central Queensland over the last month would show the beauty of one of the most Australian of flowering plants.

Some of my favourite natural Wattle groves are on the road between Blackall and Jericho Highway the Capricorn Highway between Alpha and Jericho and between Dingo and Charleville Creek near the Blackdown Tablelands turn-off.

The beauty of these natural groves may not be able to be totally reproduced in the home garden but then just one or two planted in the garden can still provide a great display.

While there are hundreds of different species of Wattles in Queensland alone the following are some that are worth growing.

Acacia bancroftii or Bancrofts Wattle is a spectacular small, silver-foliaged, grey-trunked tree that is found along the western highway around Dingo. \

During winter when it is in full bloom, the bright yellow balls of flowers contrast beautifully with the foliage.

Acacia cretata or Lambs Tail Wattle is a very hardy, drought and frost-resistant species suited to a wide range of soils and conditions.

It is a large shrub over 5m high, with yellow lamb’s tail like flowers in May and June.

This Wattle is found growing across most of Central Queensland.

Acacia decora or Showy Wattle is a blue-leafed shrub 2-3m tall with bright yellow flowers.

It is very hardy, drought resistant, and moderately frost tolerant.

Acacia Decora would make a worthwhile addition to any waterwise garden.

Acacia holosericea or Velvet Wattle is an attractive silvery-foliaged shrub growing up to 5m high.

Bright yellow lambs-tail flowers will cover the plant from early winter.

It will require a warm well-drained position and will respond to yearly pruning and shaping, unlike most wattles.

Acacia podalyriifolia or Mount Morgan Silver Wattle is a delightful, fast-growing small tree growing to 3-4m x 2-3m.

With rounded silvery/grey foliage and clusters of gold ball-type flowers massed over the plant in winter.

In a home garden situation, this plant prefers a sunny well-drained position and a westerly aspect.

Acacia Spectabilis or Glory Wattle is a tall open shrub 3-5m x 2m with blue/green divided foliage bearing masses of golden ball-type flowers that cover the plant in winter.

It likes an open well-drained position and is also frost and drought-resistant.

These are just a few of the Wattles I have seen growing in Western Queensland gardens.

A visit to your local nursery will reveal many more great Wattles that you try in your home garden.