Legends of Ilfracombe: old and new

Joanne Robertson

I was in town last week picking up a late birthday present from the post office.

By town, I mean Ilfracombe.

I decided to sit in ANZAC Memorial Park, with its rotunda, pool, spa and children’s playground, to write cards to my kids.

(Yes, I know, I’m old-fashioned that way.)

Before heading back to the post office, I took a photo of Matty Scott’s statue, having pride of position between the pool and playground.

He is known around the ridges as a State of Origin and footy legend, but at Ilfracombe, he is fondly remembered for his lamb marking prowess.

(Now that you’re retired, there’s a current crop that could use your skills, Matty.)

Once my cards were posted, I took the opportunity to look around, at the Post Office, the Wellshot, as well as pointing my camera toward the north side of the Landsborough Highway, dominated by the Ilfracombe Folk Museum, which consists of Heritage Park, the Romani Hall Memorial, Oakhampton Cottage and of course the famed Machinery Mile, with my personal favourite, a Furphy water tank, on display.

There is more, but that is how far I got with my meanderings.

Quite an abundance of heritage for a town that nowadays has a population of less than 300.

Of course, there were more people back in the days when the places and people honoured here were established.

But it is the current, tight-knit core of the community that has been responsible for the honouring.

I would be remiss if I did not mention one of our neighbours—a driving force behind much that you can see, in particular the Machinery Mile, which is why it now bears his name, the Lynn Cameron Machinery Mile.

I can not think of Mr Cameron without picturing him at the wheel of his grader, since many of our encounters involved him grading roads or fighting fires.

It is fitting that there are so many graders incorporated into the Machinery Mile.

Mr Cameron is a lifetime member of the Rural Fire Brigade, as well as the Ilfracombe Historical Society, so you can see how his passions combined to create a truly memorable slice of Ilfracombe life.

He would be the first to tell you he did not do it on his own, but I can tell you he put a lot of time, effort and love into the enterprise.

Mr Cameron is but one of a legion of epic personalities, some sadly passed, but many still remaining, who are responsible for what Ilfracombe is, an unlikely survivor of more than a century in a region where small town survival is not a given, especially for a town only 20 minutes down the road from the regional centre of Longreach.

There is not much in the way of infrastructure left, and what’s there is threatened all the time, but it is those indomitable locals that keep Ilfracombe going.

And, happily, there are plenty more where Mr Cameron came from.