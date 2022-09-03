Historical racing event continues in modern age

Michael R Williams

The historical significance of the Tower Hill Races has not been lost on locals despite the event being over 100 years old and a postponement from April—as attendance continues to hit over the 150 mark.

Tower Hill Picnic Amateur Race Club president Amy Owens said the event was unique in being one of the few grass-fed race meetings—meaning the horses have to be exclusively fed grass within the three months prior to the race meet and jockeys are almost exclusively amateur.

“Its flag starts instead of barrier starts, we just race for trophies and prizes, not money,” she said.

“It’s how racing would have started in Australia.

“And I’d like to hope the event can continue—it’s a piece of history.”

Ms Owens said the public and tourists enjoy the uniqueness of the event.

“It is out of town; we’ve had people from all over Australia—it’s becoming more well known,” she said.

“I do hope it does [become more seen on the tourist calendar].”

When the event is held, typically in April, Ms Owens said she believes numbers are around 200-250, however, due to rain, the event was postponed until August, meaning numbers were down—likely due to competition with other events.

She does believe the event will continue to grow into the future, however.

“Everyone still had a really good time,” she said.

“It was still a lot of fun.”