Stormbirds into grandfinal

Michael R Williams

After a 21-20 nailbiter against Fury, the Longreach netball team Stormbirds have earned themselves a shot at knocking off multi-year premiers Tension.

Stormbirds captain Carien Peusschers said it was a tough game.

“We’re quite lucky and thankful for the win,” she said.

“It was definitely a tight game, and we were just discussing at half-time the penalty shot we had on the buzzer.

“We got that, and we said that could be the winning goal for us.”

Ms Peusschers said she was impressed with her opposition ball-hungriness and passage down the middle.

“This year we have a pretty different team to last year, and we think Tension – who we will be taking on in the grand final – lost a few of their players to Fury,” she said.

“So we will give it a red hot crack.

“We have nothing to lose.”