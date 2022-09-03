McMahon stars at Beetoota races

Rob Luck; Longreach Jockey Club

The annual Beetoota Cup race meeting kicked off the river circuit of racing on Saturday, with the annual two-day Birdsville meeting to follow this weekend and Bedourie to wrap up the three-venue carnival the following Saturday.

Leading central west jockey Ric McMahon stole the show on Saturday with only four rides on the program to make the perfect record of four wins, including an extremely impressive win on Labuk in the TAB Beetoota Cup Handicap over 1600 metres.

McMahon rode the winner as if he was the best horse in the race, positioning just off the pace; and coming into the long Beetoota straight of 450 metres, McMahon was travelling so well, that he allowed Labuk to go to the lead.

Even though he had gone into the lead early, Labuk proved way too strong for the remainder of the field and ran out a convincing two-length winner over Stradari for trainer Kym Healy and Saccharo for Philip Cole.

Labuk will now progress to the Birdsville Cup this Saturday, and it is unlikely the runners who finished behind him will turn the tables; so he is a likely favourite for this year’s Birdsville Cup.

McMahon’s winners came for two trainers: Todd Austin for two victories and Kym Healy for two victories.

In the other feature event, the Santos limited Handicap over 1000 metres, McMahon rode Wall Street Tycoon for trainer Todd Austin.

And even though he had to carry an extra 64 kilograms, he was able to park outside the early leader, Kronos, and then gain the lead early in the straight and fight off a determined challenge by Zilitor.

Wall Street Tycoon, under strong riding, was able to hold off Zilitor by three-quarters-of-a-length, with Sons of Bourke coming from the back of the field into a third placing.

Wall Street Tycoon has now won three of his last four races, and he will progress to the Bedourie meeting in two weeks’ time.

Kym Healy kicked off the program with Ric McMahon in successive races: in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1200 metres, Tony’s Reward proved too strong for stablemate, Caitlin’s Angel with an almost four-length margin, and Hammoon Sweetheart coming from the tail of the field into a strong finish in third.

Tony’s Reward had come off a Darwin program in recent starts and was a dominant winner in the race.

In the following race, Healy and McMahon combined on Real Valentia which had also come off Darwin form, with a second placing two starts back; and it was a convincing of over three-lengths win over Blackadder who came from the back of the field, and early leader Faith And Love holding on for third.

Jockey Ric McMahon now seals his lead in the Central West Jockey Premiership, with the four wins, in what appears to be an unassailable lead even this far out from the finish line.

Ningan trainer Rodney Robb is a regular visitor to the river circuit, and he was rewarded with the QTIS Maiden Plate winner in Nannu ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes.

Nannu, starting at an odds-on favourite, had only one previous run with the stable and was able to run to the lead and maintain the lead throughout.

Sticking to the rails in the straight, Nannu went away to win by over five lengths over Andaman with It’s Pins in third place.

Nannu will now progress to the Birdsville carnival and is certainly one to watch, even though it has only had a maiden win.

The final race on the program is always the Class B 800 metres at Beetoota.

And again, an odds-on favourite – making it the fourth odds-on favourite on the day – Kooky Kangaroo for Gary Bignell at Cunnamulla and jockey Steven Galvin had a dominant win by over two-lengths.

Kooky Kangaroo shared the lead in the home straight, was able to fight off Triny Bee in second place, and Ghetto coming into third.

The galloper has now won two-from-three and is another one to progress to Birdsville.

The Beetoota Race Club, with their annual meeting, put on a great race day; and the committee ought to be commended for the smooth running of the event.

The day, again, belonged to Ric McMahon.