Todd Austin says luck behind Birdsville history

Big bonuses and bragging rights are on the line for Barcaldine bush trainer Todd Austin at this weekend’s 140th anniversary edition of the Birdsville Races.

Not only will Austin be aiming for a fourth Birdsville Cup win in nine years, but he will also be gunning for the biggest trainer bonus in TAB Birdsville Cup history.

Austin, a former jockey and 2021/22 Queensland Country Trainers Premiership winner, took out the April 2022 TAB Birdsville Cup with gelding Echo Point—and if he manages to train back-to-back Cup winners this September, he’ll nab himself a hefty $10,000 bonus on top of his regular race winnings.

Another Cup win will also elevate Austin’s legacy as the most successful TAB Birdsville Cup trainer of the 21st century.

He previously won the legendary outback race with Primed in 2013, French Hussler in 2019 and Echo Point in April 2022.

“It would be amazing to win another Birdsville Cup,” Mr Austin said.

“It’s crazy to hold the title of ‘Most Successful Birdsville Cup Trainer of the 21st century’.

“We’ve still got seventy-eight years to go to decide that one—but hey, I’ll take it while I’ve got it.

“Jokes aside, my Birdsville Cup record is definitely something I’m proud of, and I have such a long history with the Birdsville Races, so it’s pretty special.”

Unfortunately for Austin, he won’t be able to field Echo Point in this weekend’s Cup—quashing his chances of winning the full $15,000 bonus.

Nevertheless, he said he’s still intending to run a horse in the Cup, which will keep him in contention for a $10,000 bonus.

Austin is planning to field additional gallopers over the two-day 13-race carnival and likes his odds of picking up some extra wins.

“At this stage, we will probably take around ten horses to Birdsville and I think we’ll have at least one set to race the Cup,” Austin said.

Austin is quick to acknowledge the efforts of his team and family in his Birdsville success.

He works closely with his wife, Toni at their home stables in Barcaldine—training horses alongside her.

“We hope Toni can travel out with us again in September—if her work’s too busy at the time we’ll have to fly the flag for her,” he said.

The couple is part of several syndicates which co-own the horses they train, and they work with a stellar team of bush jockeys including fellow Barcaldine dweller Brooke Richardson, who rode Echo Point to victory in the April 2022 Birdsville Cup.

Richardson is planning to join Austin for another tilt at the Birdsville Cup.