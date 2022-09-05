History of Iningai Park’s founding years

Suzie C McDarra

Iningai Park founder Noel McDarra passed away on July 7, aged 94.5 years.

A resident of Longreach for 63 years, Mr McDarra, a retired wool lecturer, objected to a proposal in 1998 to turn the town common south of Longreach into a golf course.

He went on to spend seven years in a full time voluntary effort to plan, coordinate research and project manage the creation of a natural bushland area, enhanced with three walking tracks.

Mr McDarra described the space as “somewhere you can go to lose yourself for an hour or two in peace and quiet”.

1999

– After verbal objection in 1988, Mr McDarra spent much of 1999 gathering support before presenting a proposal for a Nature Park to the Longreach Shire Council Mayor Joan Moloney.

2000

– Approval granted by Council to preserve 500 acres of bushland incorporating the three creeks, agreeing to Mr McDarra’s suggestion to name it “Iningai Native Flora & Fauna Park”.

– Submissions for funding by Central West Area Consultative Committee (CWACC)

2001

– Federal Government grant of $52,000 awarded to erect fences, signs and walking tracks.

2002

– Fences, Signs and Carpark entrance erected

– Two hundred Red Gums seedlings propagated by grazier Elizabeth Clark.

– Red Gums, Fuchsias, and Emu Bushes seedlings replanted, watered, protected and nurtured by Mr McDarra.

2003

– Cultural Heritage Survey finds evidence of seven indigenous areas of interest and white habitation like corduroy crossings.

– Controlled burn-off.

– Fencing and Interpretive Signage erected by Longreach Pastoral College (LPC).

– Town Common Group Clean up – 12 x 10 ton loads of rubbish removed.

– Mr McDarra won an Individual Outstanding Accomplishment Award in the Outback Queensland Regional Tidy Towns competition 2004.

– Three walking tracks of varying lengths were established and seating erected with the support of the newly elected Longreach Shire Council Mayor Pat Tanks.

– Instigation of Guided Nature Walks on Saturday mornings by five local nature lovers with more than 20 tourists regularly participating during the tourist season.

– September 12 – Official Opening by Hon. Minister for Maranoa, Mr Bruce Scott, MP expressed value to the natural attraction’s contribution to the local ecotourism infrastructure.

2005

– Two hundred flowering Bauhinia seedlingsplanted on the entrance walk from the car park to the information board.

– April – first brochures available at the Tourist Information Centre with a map giving confidence for nature lovers and bird watchers to walk at their own leisure

2007

– The Town Common Group was formed and Mr McDarra contributed in developing the Trust Land Management Plan in conjunction with DCQ.

– Bringing Them Home Ceremony was held at Iningai Park to repatriate ancestral remains into a special “Keeping Place”.

Mr McDarra’s love of spending time “in his other backyard” continued well after the founding years, with projects like koala rehabilitation, breeding and releasing Gouldian finches, and lobbying, often without success, for funding projects like removing noxious weed from the creeks.

His perseverance was evident many times over the years, including the devastation of his native Bauhinia seedlings wiped out by a swarm of grasshoppers. When asked “what next?” he replied, “we nurture the survivors and start all over again”.

Mr McDarra was passionate about educating school children about the importance of conservation and the history and cultural significance of the area.

“We need children to care about history and to remember their roots—to give us hope for the future.”

His historic notes during the developmental years often mentioned “feeling encouraged by the amount of young people who turned out”.

Mr McDarra’s role as custodian of this patch of earth on the outskirts of Longreach ceased when he moved to the Pioneers Home eight years ago, but he often expressed gratitude for local government and community involvement during that time, saying it would “fail to exist without their support”.

“In the 1970s the cracking floodplains were like a dustbowl and today there are open gidgee woodlands and Coolibah fringed waterholes to walk through and see animals in their natural habitat.

It’s a beautiful part of the bush to walk and just sit and meditate under a Coolibah tree for half an hour in the sun and listen to the birds.

Even though it’s harsh bushland out here, it’s still the best of the Australian bush and it is immensely satisfying to know it has been preserved for future generations to come,” Mr McDarra said.