Polls in the pub

Michael R Williams

From winning awards in hospitality to hosting high-quality genetic merinos, the Wellshot Hotel can do it all.

“It’s a great little pub on the side of the road,” Mount Ascot Merinos stud owner Nigel Brumpton said.

“We wanted to support private enterprise.

“We just thought anyone can go to Longreach.”

Jolly Jumbuck team Charlie Brumpton and Felicity Brumpton echoed his sentiments.

“Hopefully keep coming down to us and we can continue supplying this area,” Felicity said.

“It’s something different.

“There are a few studs that have sales in Longreach—we’d like to do something on our own and support a little community.

“And the Wellshot is a great pub, they looked after us.

“There will be plenty of money going over the bar.”

Tourists delighted in the opportunity to witness the event.

“We were surprised when we saw the amount of caravans coming into town for the auction,” Felicity said.

“I think they’ve all loved it.

“We saw them pop in their heads.”

This is the first time in over eight years Mount Ascot has sought to sell their stock in central west Queensland.

“We used to have a northern sale in Muttaburra, but eight years ago when the drought hit and dogs took over things got tough,” said Charlie Brumpton.

“We decided to come back up here after a few good years and merino sheep are still very profitable so we were interested in giving it another shot.

“The sale went unreal—well above what we expected.”

For the Jolly Jumbuck team the top seller was $29,00 with an average of just over $2000

“Its positive times up here at the moment, it was a great opportunity to sell a few rams in the north,” said. Felicity.

“Hopefully things continue.”

“You can never predict the top price, but we’re very happy with the top price and the average was well above what we expected,” said. Charlie.

“It’s good to see people are willing to pay for genetics.

“If we can get rewarded for what we put in, it makes us confident we can keep doing it.

“Good to see people willing to pay for well-bred merinos.”

For the Mount Ascot team the top selling ram was $2,400 with an average of just over $14,000.

“The sale has overwhelmed,” said Nigel.

The team confirmed the Wellshot Hotel sale will be an annual event.