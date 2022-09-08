Barcy art prize won third year in a row by Janine Carty

Michael R Williams

For the third year in a row, Janine Carty has taken the prize for overall winner at the Barcaldine Art Exhibition—a now 30 year old event.

“It’s [an art prize] that’s gone from strength to strength every year,” said Chief Organiser of the Barcaldine Art Exhibition and Arts Council Treasurer Cara Burger

“It never loses its shine.

“Opening night is the social event of the calendar.”

Held together by major sponsors Barcaldine Regional Council, GBA, and Walsh Accounting, the art prize has grown naturally, relying mostly on word of mouth to grow naturally and become what organisers claim to be “the highest selling art prize in western Queensland”.

“There are three artists, this year, who exhibited in the [events] first year,” Ms Burger said.

“We had about 130 people here last night.

“The most we’ve had was 160.”

Ms Burger said the event was ticketed with catering and licensed bar provided.

“Everyone has a great night,” she.

“Michelle Saunders and Jeff Heath from the school sang.

“We had a wealth of volunteers who help behind the scenes.”

Works of art at the event varied from landscapes to more abstract pieces.

“We get different things every year,” Ms Burger said.

“It’s really wonderful to see diversity in art.

“Because that’s what art’s all about, its personal expression—whether it be emotions or photographs or landscapes.

“You can look around and see.”