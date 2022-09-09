Stockman’s Hall of Fame pays tribute to Queen

Michael R Williams

This morning, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96.

Condolences from around the central west of Queensland are being shared.

“It is with sadness and deep respect we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Stockman’s Hall of Fame Chairman David Brook.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opened The Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame and Outback Heritage Centre in April 1988.

“Thousands of people gathered to welcome the Queen to our little piece of the world in Longreach, Queensland.

“Today we reflect on how important this moment in time was to the outback Queensland region and how Her Majesty’s continued thoughts were conveyed to us over the past 34 years.”

The royal family are deeply tied with the Stockman’s Hall of Fame, and Mr Brook said His Royal Highness Prince Charles will remain the patron of The Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame and Outback Heritage Centre.

“We extend our condolences and eternal gratitude for the royal support over many years,” he said.

“Today, we are poorer for the loss but remain enriched by the support and legacy of one of the world’s great leaders.”