Bookweek celebrated by Longreach State School

Michael R Williams

Once a year, throughout the country, the power of literacy is celebrated during Book Week—at Longreach State School this year it was done through a costume parade, with a little story time.

Teacher Librarian Elizabeth Harwood said this was a chance to celebrate the best of Australian literature.

“We [at Longreach State School] always have a big celebration to try to encourage our students,” she said.

“The theme for this year is ‘dreaming with eyes open’, so we’re having a slumber party.

“Because that’s what you actually do—you don’t actually sleep at a slumber party, you dream with your eyes open.”

Ms Harwood said the event also contained a costume parade and videos of teachers reading books shortlisted for the Book Week prize.

“Then we will announce the winner of the costume party… and then have cake!” she said.

“The students love dressing up as characters, and with Covid we haven’t had a full Book Week celebration.

“It’s been very exciting to come back through the rainbow and back to our slumber party land.”