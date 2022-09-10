$5000 reunion

Michael R Williams

Local Medina Hepi and her mother Edith are used to fishing in the crystal clear waters of Marokopa, New Zealand, yet a reunion on the muddy banks of the Thomson would not bring them luck in terms of fish, it would deliver them a $5000 check.

Medina had not seen her mother since Covid in 2019, and a diagnosis of ovarian cancer this year would make matters more difficult.

Ms Hepi said she has been told the treatment for her cancer has been working, but she had undergone seven chemotherapy treatments since diagnosis.

“We knew it was terminal, we didn’t know it was ovarian,” Medina said.

“It has metastasized through my body—but my mum isn’t here for that, she is here for me.

“When I heard she was coming I entered us into the [Yellowbelly] Fishing Competition—and they [her mother and aunty] had no idea until they got here.”

Marokopa is a seaside village on the central western coast of New Zealand’s south island, and fishing is in the make-up of the Hepi family’s traditions.

The Yellowbelly Fishing Comp was a welcome surprise for Medina’s family and a return to old habits.

“Fishing is in our blood; we lived off the sea and the river,” Edith said.

“Our river is similar, not as muddy though—you can see the bottom of it, let’s put it that way.

“You can see the whitebait on the bottom of our river.”

The Hepi family were hunter-gatherers when Medina was a young girl.

When she grew up she would take on a career in the shearing sheds, an occupation that would allow her to travel the world.

For some time she would live in Victoria and travel to Longreach to sheer in the winter before moving here full time.

She is no longer a shearer, as she ‘can’t stand the heat’, she’s since taken jobs at the Longreach Tavern and in health—but is currently in between jobs.

“I missed my family and the food,” she said.

“But I love Australia—been living here for nearly 20 years now.”

The present moment has in a way been the perfect crossroads for Ms Hepi’s family to visit her in Longreach: she has completed her chemotherapy, the Yellowbelly fishing competition, and she has had her Moko kauae done—a traditional tattoo.

“It has a story: it’s about mana whenua: Whenua is a woman and the Manua is the centre channel and conveys the Modi and the Mana and the down-pointing mangopare represents the teina status, the haehae coming down to the throat represents my kuris which is my dogs and the pattern used is called moko kuri,” Medina said.

“As far as we know, it’s just my great grand aunty and our sisters in our family who have it [this Moko kauae] in our family.

“It’s just on my mum’s side.”

Getting the opportunity to experience this moment and fish together again meant a lot to the mother-daughter duo, even if they did not catch anything.

“All I did was get my line wet and donate a hook and sinker to the Thomson river,” Medina said.

“It was awesome to just be out there with the whanau.

Edith said it did not matter they did not catch anything.

“It was just great to be part of it,” she said.

“And winning the $5,000 of course.”

Medina said her mum would have to go halves with her on the prize money as she, ‘bought her tickets.

“Me and my friend Dino, who has been there for every single of my chemos except one, we’re going to go traveling,” she said.

“I said in March, we got to do it.”