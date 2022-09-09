“Best season since 1951”

Michael R Williams

While the recent rain event was not as intense as some have been in Autumn, it did get local graziers like Mike Pratt from Ban Ban Station feeling confident going into the traditional wet season.

“It could not be better—this is the sort of year that you dream about,” he said.

“I know an older grazier who told me it was the best season he’s seen since 1951.

“I haven’t been around long enough to verify that.”

Mr Pratt said as long as the rain is consistent through the summer months, the central west will likely see good germination of Mitchell Grass in places that have been missing it over the nine-year drought.

“To get this sort of rain is unprecedented through winter,” he said.

“There may be some who need more rain than what we’ve had, we’ve been lucky at Ban Ban over recent years—those who missed out on summer rains last year and didn’t get a cover of Mitchell Grass may be in need of more.

“But everywhere I go, people are relishing the amount of herbage they’ve got this year and it’s been terribly productive.

“We’re looking forward to a long, wet summer to get on with it.”

Mr Pratt said the drought is certainly not over, but a good full wet season would likely see restrictions lifted.

“It’s been a fantastic start to the season, but we’re not wholly out of the woodworks yet,” he said.

“Once the heat hits that herbage we’re seeing, it’s likely to fold over—that’s when we need the Mitchell grass to set in.

“People with stock away may be reluctant to bring them home until we get that good summer rain.”

Nonetheless, Mr Pratt and his family have been deeply pleased with the rain.

“Normally this time of year we’d be feeding our cattle licks,” he said.

“This year we won’t need to feed our cattle any supplements.

“And it just gives us so much more time for other jobs around the property.

“It ticks every box; I’ve seen too many dry years, so we’re just relishing this.”

Currently, weather reports indicate an additional La Nina event, meaning it is likely Queensland is in for another strong wet season.