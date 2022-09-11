Wool Market Report

Australian Wool Network

After two weeks of minimal price movements and an overall unchanged market, the Australian wool market has recorded an overall fall in this series.

Despite the Western region resuming sales after a week’s break, the national offering fell.

There was a total of 35,538 bales on offer, 1,893 fewer than the previous week.

Although this smaller offering attracted strong demand, from the opening lot it was apparent that the prices on offer were below last week’s levels.

The market continued to slowly fall as the week progressed.

The largest drop in prices was seen in the South for merino fleece types 19.0 microns and finer.

This was reflected in the individual Micron Price Guides (MPGs) in the South, which for 19.0 and finer fell by between 40 and 76 cents.

In the North, which was also a designated Superfine sale, the losses were not as large, with some MPGs recording positive movements.

The movements in these MPGs combined with small overall losses in the skirting, oddment and crossbred sectors resulted in the AWEX Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) dropping by 12 cents for the series.

The EMI closed the week at 1,330 cents.

Since the beginning of the new season (1st of July) the EMI has not yet recorded an overall weekly positive movement.

The EMI opened the 2022/23 season at 1,430 cents, over the six sales held so far in the new season the EMI has dropped by a total of 100 cents, a fall of nearly 7 per cent.

When compared to the corresponding sale of the previous series the EMI is trading at a very similar level.

The EMI is currently 2 cents lower, a reduction of only 0.2 per cent.

Quantities for next week are expected to rise.

Currently, there is 39,562 bales rostered on offer in Fremantle, Melbourne and Sydney.