Spring is coming to the west

Neil Fisher

Up until last Friday, I would have said the weather is changing particularly late in the afternoon as it was feeling a little bit warmer.

Then with the rain last Friday it has become cold again, hopefully, the last gasp of Winter.

Even so, I think it is time to begin preparing for Spring as the start of Spring is the time when you should get ready for the coming growing season when the garden is bursting into life with colour and vitality.

Most Annual gardeners should once again be seeing the results of their careful culture of those Annual Flower Beds as those Annuals begin to flower.

From now on, the days will be starting to show a little extra warmth and the signs of Spring should be becoming more and more evident.

September is the time when you should get ready for the coming growing season when the garden is bursting into life with colour and vitality. Most Annual gardeners should once again be seeing the results of their careful culture of those Annual Flower Beds as those Annuals begin to flower.

From now on, the days will be starting to show a little extra warmth and the signs of Spring should be becoming more and more evident.

The end of Winter heralds one of the busiest times for all gardeners, as the work list of what to do becomes more important.

Gerbera enthusiasts will now find the green light is there to start dividing the plants to give that best summer display.

In fact, Gerbera’s require repotting every one or two years when the roots begin to fill the pot and become crowded by other plants in the garden.

Importantly, Roses will also need to be pruned now, as leaving them much later than the end of this month would be to the detriment of the plant.

By reducing the size of the Rose, the plant has growth buds that require sap flow in spring.

The result of this pruning will give the Rose stronger stem production and that means more flowers.

This is a very busy time for Tub Plant Enthusiasts, as it is probably one of the best times of the year to start potting and repotting many of your Tubbed Plants. Plants around the Pool, Pergola, Veranda and even the Hanging Baskets may be looking a little tired after Winter, so this is the perfect time to plant them into a larger tub so that you get the attractive new growth and blooms for Spring.

Pruning of the garden plants will need to commence by this time of the month. Feral plants of the gardens, such as Bougainvilleas, Hibiscus and Calliandras to name a few, can be cut back, especially if they are not flowering.

This week always is a good time to start shaping plants for better spring blooms.

Poinsettias can be pruned hard now, although if you would like to develop your plant into a taller screening plant, simply cut back to three buds on each plant.

For those gardeners with Native Plants, you should be tip-pruning at every opportunity, as it should bring out spectacular Spring flowering displays.

If your Native Plants have become long and spindly, now is the time to be brutal and cut them back to a stump, within 300mm from the ground.

Do not forget to use a tree wound dressing on the freshly cut wounds to prevent Borers from attacking these plants.

There is still time for herbaceous perennials to be lifted, divided and replanted.

This would include plants such as Agapanthus, Cannas and Spider Lillies.

When replanting, make sure the raised beds are well mulched and the soil used contains at least 50 per cent vegetable matter.

Even some cow manure would help.

A word of warning—when you divide Agapanthus, they may take two to three years to reach flowering maturity again.

Mulching is another important addition to the list of preparations for spring.

Probably the biggest mistake most home gardeners will make is either not mulching their gardens, or if they do, using the wrong type of mulch, both to the detriment of the garden.

Many plants will tolerate the full blast of our hot summer sun, providing their roots are kept cool and moist.

Mulches such as Sugar Cane Mulch, Pine Bark, Straw and even our newspaper have proved to be highly successful in not only controlling the growth of weeds and reducing the amount of water that each plant requires, but also giving the garden that finished effect.

The only other important thing to remember with this time of year is, quite often we can experience those strong winds that seem to make almost every plant in the garden want to bend down to the ground.

So keep an eye on any of the shrubs that are starting to produce massive new growth as these may need to be tip-pruned.

In some cases, even having a point to which they can be fixed, either by putting in a few garden stakes or even just having another plant that they can be loosely tied to during that troublesome time.

All in all, September can be a very rewarding time for any gardener, as the results of this work can be seen right through the summer.