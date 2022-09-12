50 years for cultural association

Michael R Williams

The Barcaldine Cultural Association has turned 50 and a gathering was held for locals to soak in the history.

In that half-century, the association has undergone a few transitions, with locals participating in spinning and weaving, silk painting, silversmithing, pottery, wheels, and kiln, among other things.

“It’s [an important association] because it gives people a creative outlet,” president Nikki Williams said.

The Barcaldine Cultural Association started in 1972, and while membership has dropped off, Ms Williams is adamant it can see new life past 50 years.

“Unfortunately we only have one original member who was unable to attend today.

“There are a lot of people who had been members, but life got in the way.”

“But I’m feeling optimistic that we may get new members into the future.

“A lot more fellas were a part of the association back in the day.

“Women didn’t have to work back in the day, so they could come on a Wednesday.

“The world has changed, and we need to move with it.”

Ms Williams sees the association as an important part of the make up of the Barcaldine township.

“Not everyone likes sport, and not everyone can do the sports offered here, but most people are able to do some form of creative art,” she said.

“I prefer to be able to sit quietly and do my own thing, personally.

“Especially for the older people, this is somewhere you can go and talk about things while they keep their hands and minds active.

“For some who live alone, it’s a great social outing.”

Ms Williams confirmed that everyone is welcome at the association that is always looking for new members.

“You don’t have to come during an activity, if you just want to come at your own time and do your own thing, that’s fine.”