Drive for drought still relevant despite rain

Michael R Williams

The third annual Long Drive for Drought has run its course for 2022, and drivers were given a different view of the outback after recent rains.

The Long Drive for Drought began in 2019 when western Queensland was in one of its worst droughts on record and is an event w bunch of classic Landcruiser enthusiasts drive through outback Queensland raising funds for the Drought Angels.

“There are a few goals we try to achieve: one is making sure we stay at small towns and communities to spend money as we go along, raising money for Drought Angels, and the fourth one is having fun ourselves,“ said founder of Long Drive for Drought Brett Reeman.

“Every cent we raise – we don’t have any fees or overheads – goes to Drought Angels who are a small charity with low overheads themselves—they maximise the amount of money that supports farmers directly, and they try to support farmers who support their local communities as well.“

This year has brought new challenges as instead of dusty and dry roads, drivers have had to be careful not to tear up muddy backroads.

“The difference this year is we are driving through country that isn’t in drought,“ said Mr Reeman.

“Of course, some places are still needing more, but some places are looking fabulous.

“As we go along we’ve been talking to farmers, they really explained to us that one good season doesn’t really break a drought.

“With the other challenges that come, like stock prices and building up your herd, it means a lot of them are spending money investing rather than reaping the rewards out of the rain.

“That’ll come later, and without more rain, they may not be able to maximise things.

“So really a lot of them are going into further debt to take the gamble that there will be more rain.“

The rain has been so apparent that drivers go bogged when camping at the Winton footy fields.

“I think that it [seeing the region get through drought] gives our drivers a lot of pride,“ Mr Reeman said.

“They are out here spending their own money, fuel’s ridiculously expensive.

“I think they’re proud of making a difference.

“When we get the response that we get from the communities, especially the small ones, when the local kids come out from school and line up in the street, I think, particularly our newcomers, they’re blown away by that.“

“It goes back to people in those communities seeing that people care.

“Seeing that, we get a lot back.“

Drivers Grant and Karen Bauer

Drivers Grant and Karen Bauer from North Brisbane have been on every Long Drive for Drought since its inception.

“It’s been a fantastic trip the whole way,“ said Grant.

“We raised $45,000 on the first one and on the second one we raised $80,000.

“It’s a benefit to raise the money, but we’re having a great time as well.“

They both guaranteed to be back next year.