From broke to Birdsville

Michael R Williams

“That’s where I turned into the straight, and Sacharro had a really good run through transit.

“I was following the favourite, Jochberg, the Pat Richards and Gary Gerans horse, and I knew I was travelling better than them into the turn.

“I started crying.

“Birdsville for me is my top and most important win I’ve ever had.”

Longreach-based jockey Robert “Robbie” Faehr has ridden at the Birdsville Cup five times and never come close.

And after spending some time in Gympie last year, he was not making enough money to pay the bills.

He would receive an olive branch from Longreach trainer Richard Simpson.

“Richard offered us a job here and, we brought a couple of horses of our own and we started saving money.

“I get full books every week, and people are so much nicer here.

“We’ve just been happy since we moved to Longreach.”

For the Birdsville Cup, Mr Faehr would receive an offer from Darwin trainer Philip Cole.

“Basically he rang me about two months ago and he’s got an apprentice and at that stage, she wasn’t going to pass early enough to ride,” Mr Faehr said.

“And he asked me if I’ll go and he’ll give me all the rides and he was taking 11 horses.

“I just had to ask Richard Simpson if I could go.

“And that’s how I ended up riding of Philip and Rhonda who I know from Adelaide.

After the Betoota Races a week before, Mr Faehr was quietly confident going into Birsdville.

“I rode the horse the week before at Beetoota, and we had a wicked run—I think he [Saccharo] faded a little bit at end of his run,” he said.

“I thought I had a real genuine good chance, but with all the rain, I was half thinking we weren’t going to race.

“So for the committee, with whatever they did, it was a miracle.

“When you go back through his form, he has pretty good form, and [competition in] Darwin is quite strong.”

Mr Faer thanked Mr Simpson for allowing him to ride with him.

“He’s a hard man, but he’s fair; he’s helped us out so much,” he said.

“We came here with nothing, and now we’re starting to pay the bills.

“The other person I ride for regularly is Clinton Austin, he’s helped me out.

“When I don’t have rides for Richard, Clinton Austin fills my book, I won the Alpha Cup for him.

“And the one of been riding for him will be aiming for the Longreach Cup.

“We’re definitely not leaving here—we’re making money.”