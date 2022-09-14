Possible devasting affects to CW racing after jigger find

Michael R Williams

After only just having on the Birdsville Cup early this year, Trainer Todd Austin along with central west jockey Ric McMahon have been suspended with immediate effect by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.

This follows after the launch of an investigation into a device carried by McMahon on an Austin-trained horse in trackwork that had been spotted in a photograph that circulated on social media.

The concern is the device held by McMahon had been a jigger, an instrument used to shock a horse and has been deemed illegal by Racing Queensland.

QRIC commissioner Shane Gillard stated, “QRIC has immediately suspended the licence of two Queensland thoroughbred participants. A Stewards inquiry remains ongoing.”

“If a licence is suspended, a participant cannot partake in any activity relevant to the licence category they hold.”

A major concern regarding this news comes from the central west racing community at large

“It is not a great look for racing,” said Longreach Jockey Club President Andrew Watts.

“I think it’s very important that we let the powers that be make their decision and let the wheels of justice roll on.

“In terms of the central west, it’s devastating.”

Todd Austin is a major player in central west racing and an important part of the Barcaldine Jockey Club committee and Ric McMahon is the region’s leading jockey.

“The racing community is like a family,” said Mr Watts.

“It’s very important to note these types of things do happen, and Racing Queensland’s Integrity Commission is placed to make a decision on this matter.

“The repercussions are enormous.

“With both trainer and jockey stood down, where do these horses end up?

“Both Todd and Toni Austin are integral to the Barcaldine jockey club, what happens there?

“The great grass track in the outback might not have a committee.”

Already trainers are removing their horses from the Austin stable.

“There are lots of local owners who might not be able to keep their horses locally—finding new trainers, finding new jockeys,” said Mr Watts.

“It is not as if one president or treasurer stands down there’s another five waiting.

“In any committee, there are people doing multiple jobs and to find new replacements and people who have that passion of racing, it might not be that easy.

“The wheels at QRIC move slowly – and at the moment both jockey and trainer are stood down.”

When it comes to this year’s jockey premiership, of which McMahon is a clear leader, it will come down to the QRIC’s decision.

“With the central west jockey premiership, we run by the rules of Racing Queensland,” Mr Watts said.

“If anyone is suspended longer than three months they are no longer eligible for any awards.”

Mr Watts has urged locals to treat the story with empathy.

“It’s important for people to understand this is racing and life goes on,” he said.

“I think there’s a lot of false media surrounding Ric McMahon and Todd Austin and other members of our community that is untrue.

“I think for the sake of people’s mental health and the good of the sport—it’s important we stick to the facts and let the course of justice take its course.”