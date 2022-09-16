Leader’s shout for community leaders

The Leader is hosting drinks for local business and community leaders to thank them for their support of the relaunch of the 98-year-old newspaper, and also to create an opportunity for locals to share their thoughts on the most important newsworthy issues in the Central West.

“We’re keen to hear straight from the horse’s mouth about what the biggest ideas and issues are for the region, so we can ensure we’re truly representing the views of locals in our newspaper’, said Damian Morgan, a director of the Leader.

Damian Morgan will also take a few minutes to update attendees about the revival of regional newspapers in Queensland and answer any questions about the future of regional news.

“The news industry has changed significantly with technology, but the demand for local news has never gone away so we need to work with local communities to ensure we can continue to provide a local news service into the future”, he said.

The drinks will be held in Winton next Tuesday 20th and in Barcaldine next Wednesday 21st from 5.30 pm. The Longreach event planned for Thursday has been postponed due to the public holiday to honour the Queen. If you are a business owner or community leader, to reserve your spot, please email Prue Button at prue@ibutton.com.au