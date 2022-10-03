Shorn wool production set to increase

Shorn wool production is forecast to increase to 75 million head as the good run of seasons continue.

The Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee (AWPFC) has updated its forecast of shorn wool production for the 2022/23 season, predicting a 4.7 percent increase.

This new forecast is for production of 340 million kilograms (Mkg) greasy, a 4.9 percent increase on the 2021/22 estimated production of 324 Mkg greasy.

Committee Chairman, Stephen Hill said the continuing La Nina had set up a very positive spring season in the key wool producing regions.

“With good results reported from autumn lambing flocks and the same expected from those lambing in spring, the number of sheep shorn is forecast to increase by 4.7 percent to 75 million head,” he said.

“The continued wet weather is expected to bring some challenges in the months ahead from internal parasites, flies and increased grass seeds and burr.”

Favourable lambing and weaning percentages from 2021/22 have increased the proportion of younger sheep in the flock, which is expected to hold the average cut per head at 4.53 greasy kg despite the excellent seasonal conditions.

More than 70 percent of producers who participated in the June 2022 AWI/MLA Wool and Sheepmeat survey expected their 2022/23 fleece weights to be the same as 2021/22.

The Committee estimates shorn wool production for the 2021/22 season at 324 Mkg greasy, a 10.0 percent increase on the 2020/21 season estimate of 294 Mkg greasy.

This increase reflects the favourable end to the 2021/22 season as well as the larger sheep flock as reported by the ABS 2020/21 Ag Census.

This increased the estimated number of sheep shorn by 2.57 million from the April forecast.

The September AWPFC estimate includes a clean wool estimate for average cut per head and shorn wool production.

The National Committee drew on advice from the six State Committees, each of which includes growers, brokers, private treaty merchants, sheep pregnancy scanners, representatives from State Departments of Agriculture and the Australian Wool Testing Authority.

Data and input were also drawn from AWEX, wool exporters, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, ABARES, and Meat and Livestock Australia

The state and national Committees will next meet in mid-December 2022. The full forecast report will be available on the AWI website at www.wool.com/forecasts from 23 September 2022.