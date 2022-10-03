Letter to the editor

The Barcaldine Garden Discussion Group met as usual on 18th September, as arranged by our leader, Margaret Murray. Margaret is passing over the organisation of the meetings now, and I wanted to express gratitude to her for all the time and special personal efforts she made over many years.

I think that all of us who have enjoyed the sociable, interesting, and delicious get-togethers each month really appreciate all the quietly effective work she put in to make them happen.

No matter what she was dealing with in her own life, she made sure the group met each month, making the arrangements with the generous gardeners who hosted us.

I do not think anyone else would have had the same indefatigable persistence in persuading so many people to let us visit and enjoy their garden sanctuaries.

As a group, we have all grown old(er) together and from the wide variety of gardens we’ve seen lush, smart, wild, luxurious, productive, flowery, and fun, we have learned much more than we have forgotten.

Somehow, we are still not ‘experts’, but Margaret helped us gain much more than mere knowledge over the years.

Thank you Margaret!

We plan on having one or two more meetings this year. ‘

A multi-award-winning garden in Ash Street on 16 October is the next.

Look out for the notices.