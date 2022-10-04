Outback Fest celebrates 50 years

Michael R Williams

We celebrated our 50th anniversary 23-25 September, said Robyn Stephens, Outback Fest Coordinator.

“What a wonderful event, great to see so many people coming back, lots of ex-Wintonites, lots of the original Queen of The Outback quest ladies, also the Outback Festival Queen ladies that came back to celebrate this wonderful milestone.

“It was pleasing to see so many visitors coming, not only from around Queensland but in from NSW as well. I spoke to a couple of people and asked where they’d come from and they said Sydney. One of them travelled four days to come here to the outback festival.”

She said it showed that there was a market for the event down in the southern states.

To celebrate the golden anniversary the organizers had a special structure made to celebrate this important milestone.

“Of course our symbol is the whip-cracking goanna and the slogan is “it’s goanna be great” so this special structure has been erected in the main street next to the Memorial Pool in the Barry Wilson Park and is spectacular,” Robin said.

“There is also a plaque there that tells the story of the 50 years of the Outback Festival. That’s a lasting memory there – putting that structure in place for everyone to see.”

Organisers were pleased with the numbers for this mini version of the festival.

“This was only a two and a half day celebration, not like the normal five to seven day festival, so we weren’t expecting our normal five thousand crowd per day this was probably half of that so we probably had about two thousand people that attended,” Joan said.

“It was amazing to see the number of families because we’re in the school holidays so it brought a lot of families out and they came to the festival.

“We didn’t have our normal events like the Australian Dunny Derby Ironman Century Cycle as such we mainly had nostalgia events especially with the music where we had great entertainment on stage on the Friday and Saturday evenings.”

The event also had special guests in the 1RAR Military Band who spent three days in the town providing entertainment for everyone throughout the festival.

“Not only that be we had lots of children’s events, we had Windy Wizards and the Memphis Movers who are a beautiful roving duo and we also celebrated the beautiful gala dinner. The dinner was supported very very well, it was probably one of the most spectacular events that we had over the entire weekend.

“We were so privileged to have the Honorable Stirling Hinchcliffe the Minister for Sport, Tourism and Innovation. He was present for three days. We also had the Honorable Lachlan Miller Member for Gregory plus we had the Moreton Bay Mayor and Councillors visit. We had so many VIPs right from Denise Brown from the Outback Qld Tourism and Arts Qld partnership people.

“But the Royal Flying Doctor Service was probably one of the main aspects of the event because we were celebrating our partnership with the service with the Quest Queens – the Queen Of the Outback Quest that started in 1973 and went right through to 1995. So that’s why the dinner was very very focused on the Royal Flying Doctor Service, they actually had their plane simulator there and the fireworks were unbelievable at the airport on the night.

“I must pay credit to the meal because Outback Hospitality Trade Training Centre and our local hospitality students who spent many days there preparing the food and the food was so delicious, these children did such a wonderful job -they’re our future chefs aren’t they.”

The Outback Festival Committee people were the ones behind the event – designing and making sure the event happened.

“It was something we needed to have 1972-2022 – fifty years – we’ve had a lot of memories over the years, over this event. We’ve hosted so many events through the years. Way back in 1972 when it first started, it started on the back of a drought and started as a 10 day event with lots of different zany events but it has grown and grown. Events like the Australian Dunny Derby is not only recognized in Australian its now internationally known attracting people from Germany, Iceland and Britain. The even has evolved and is probably one of the biggest non-metropolitan festivals in Queensland.”

The 2023 Festival is due to be held from 19-23 September.

“We will definitely having the Quilton Dunny Derby – that’s one big thing on our program, also the Outback Century Cycle Challenge, the Ironman and Womans events. We have so many children’s events that are held during the outback festival. We are looking at our entertainment now so there’ll be high class entertainment over the five days of the festival and there could be some exciting news about the Australian Dunny Derby be I can’t disclose it at the moment. Watch this space.”

We’ve got a a lot of champions with the going right back one of our early presidents Peter Evitt served as a president for six years. Peter was able to come back and witness the 50th anniversary – a wonderful thing for a man in his eighties. A lot of people who were here as bank managers were given the job as treasurer and we saw a lot of those people come back.

There were so many excommittee people that came back to celebrate the festival.

“We had the bush poets breakfast which was patronized more than 200 people.

“I will tell you one little thing that we did have – the Dunny Doors auction – we used to get Dunny Doors and paint them. We had known artists like Sean Leah former Courier Mail cartoonist he did a couple of dunny doors. One was Kevin Walters and Wayne Bennett – of course the Dolphins and the Broncos will probably go head to head in 2023 – he’s done this fabulous painting of Wayne and Kevvy on the dunny doors and they were bought for good dollars.