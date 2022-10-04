Workshops in Barcaldine

Nikki Williams; Barcaldine Cultural Association

The Barcaldine Cultural Centre played host to silversmithing workshops on 20-21 August.

The workshops, partially funded by the Regional Arts Development Fund, were conducted by two tutors from the Mobile Jewellery Tutor who travelled to Barcaldine from Yowah.

During the two days, 23 participants took part, learning some of the silversmithing basics.

Participants measured, cut, shaped, soldered and beat silver to create rings and stamped silver to make earrings and a pendant.

After making each item they had to polish it by hand to be properly finished.

All participants had a fantastic time and were very pleased with their finished jewellery.