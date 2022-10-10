Banks close in Blackall

By Karen Simmons

With large numbers of major bank branches closing in regional Queensland in the last decade, Blackall-Tambo Shire Mayor Andrew Martin feels residents are treated like Third-World citizens and continues to fight for them.

The Finance Sector Union believes banking is an essential service for regional Australia and the Regional Banking Taskforce set up last year had been a total failure.

Suncorp advised it was closing its branch in February this year in Longreach but was retaining the agri-business division and the ATM.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia branch in Blackall on Shamrock Street closed its doors in June 2018.

Mayor of Blackall–Tambo Regional Council, Andrew Martin spoke with the Longreach Leader this week and said although change is inevitable, he finds it abhorrent the way older residents have been treated in relation to this essential service.

“Change is the only thing that is constant in this world, but my concern is not the fact that we are embracing digital technology and internet banking,” Cr Martin said.

“What I do have an issue with is the seemingly arrogant way our older people have been treated when the banks have pulled out.

“They just leave these poor people with a bank book and no prior warning or training or assistance with how to work technology.

“I think the attitude from the major banks is arrogant and ignorant and I find it abhorrent – we are not numbers out here.”

In July 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) branches in 90 regional locations reduced their hours to between 9.30am to 1pm on weekdays.

The Bank of Queensland still holds a strong presence in parts of Western Queensland including Blackall, Tambo, Alpha, Barcaldine and Aramac.

Cr Martin said the Blackall-Tambo council have had to step in to help residents in recent years after the last major bank branch closure.

“Guess whose got to pick up the pieces? It’s the council who has to help them do banking and pay their rates,” Cr Martin said.

“They can do it themselves given the right help and assistance.

“But the way the last bank pulled out of town – they simply didn’t help us – there is not the compassion there for remote areas.

“Cash out here is king.”

The impassioned Mayor and fourth-generation wool grower recalls how he’s had head office bank managers hang up on him as he has fought for the residents of his shire over the years.

“We are treated like third-world citizens out here.

“You treat my ratepayers poorly and you’ll hear from me.”

According to independent research by banking writer Dale Webster, 64 per cent of bank branches in regional Australia have closed since 1975.

Another 84 regional towns are on the verge of complete loss of banking services with only one major bank branch remaining.

As financial services push people towards online banking in remote townships, Cr Martin also sees internet connectivity and mobile coverage as lacking.

“There are multi-million dollar properties out here whose owners have to get up at 2am just to get good internet connectivity to do their banking,” He added.

Also Chairman of Outback Queensland Tourism, Cr Martin said his team are doing a lot of marketing around regional mobile coverage.

“We need to tell people what the alternatives are for better coverage as residents out here need quality phones and deals.

“You can’t just head into Aldi and buy a cheap mobile deal and expect it to work well out here.”

“You just won’t get the coverage and it could cost you your life.”

CBA recently renewed its 110-year partnership with Australia Post until 2032, where both personal and business customers can make withdrawals, deposits and bill payments.

Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said the union is calling on the Federal Government to inquire into the provision of local banking services, particularly in regional areas and supported calls for a moratorium on regional bank closures.

“Bank branch closures have a devastating impact on small towns and regional centres. Older people who are not computer literate feel the impact most as they are forced to travel longer distances to do their banking over the counter,” Ms Angrisano said.

“Closure of branches can impact farmers and local businesses, which are used to applying for loans and overdrafts at local branches.

“Don’t believe the banks when they claim customers prefer banking online.”