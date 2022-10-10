Lake Eyre basin under threat

Oil and gas exploration and production could pose a major threat the Lake Eyre Basin rivers according to a new study just published an international journal.

The study, published in the Marine and Freshwater Research journal, has found there is 831 existing oil and gas production and exploration wells on the basin’s flood plain.

The study’s lead author UNSW Ecosystem Science Centre Director Professor Richard Kingsford said he was shocked by the number of wells.

“Even with my long history of involvement in protecting and researching the rivers of the Lake Eyre Basin, I was astounded at the scale of the current development, let alone what is planned in our so-called ‘gas-led energy phase’ in South Australia and Queensland,” he said.

Much of the early development occurred in South Australia but now Queensland has more wells, developed at respective rates of eight and 11 wells per year.

Using publicly available data from South Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory, the study identified 831 existing oil and gas production and exploration wells on the floodplains. Most (98.6 per cent) are on the floodplains of Cooper Creek, including 296 wells in the Coongie Lakes Ramsar site, an area identified at a state, national and international level as of significant conservation importance.

He said the Australian government’s recent CSIRO-led Bioregional Assessment examined scenarios that assumed that 1000-1500 wells would be drilled over the next 50 years in the Cooper Basin to extract unconventional gas, shale, tight and deep coal, requiring hydraulic fracturing or fracking. Many of them overlie the Cooper Creek floodplain, with multiple wells (six to eight wells, depths of 500-3000m drilled laterally) on a single large well pad, only 3.5-4km apart and storages and roads, affecting 586-7,350km2 of the catchment.

The researchers mapped the distribution of wells across the floodplains of the rivers of the Lake Eyre Basin. They also focused on the highest density areas. Two of these – Embarka Swamp (named Tirrawarra Swamp in the article from the names of the wells) and the Gidgealpa floodplain – were inside the Coongie Lakes Ramsar Site. The third area was at the junction of Wilson River and Cooper Creek floodplain in Queensland, a wetland of national importance.

“We then used Google Earth imagery to track the expansion in numbers of oil and gas production wells and also the storages for wastewater, roads and well pads in these three areas on the floodplains over time,” researcher and co-author Amy Walburn said. The 296 wells identified in the floodplain areas of the Coongie Lakes Ramsar site included 281 well pads, 870km of roads and 440 storages or excavations that fill with water. Two hundred of these wells were established within the floodplain area, after the site became a wetland of international importance, supposedly protecting its conservation values.

Given there is a requirement to refer developments in Ramsar-listed wetlands to the Australian Government, the researchers also investigated how much of this development had been referred and assessed under the Commonwealth’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Act 1999. They identified only eight referrals in the time the national legislation was operational.

Prof. Kingsford said he was surprised given the potential impacts relevant at national and international levels.

“This clearly shows a major flaw in the current national legislation – the inability to deal with lots of cumulative impacts, where each well pad, its potentially polluted water and the road network across the floodplains have increasing consequences for this magnificent river system and yet, are not assessed.”

He said these areas are so remote that, “There seems to be an ‘out of sight’ ‘out of mind’ approach by regulators to this burgeoning problem for the rivers and their floodplains.”

Prof Kingsford expressed concern about the significant impacts of this industry now and in the future on the rivers of the Lake Eyre Basin, particularly as there is so much momentum to develop gas resources.

“We seem to be hell-bent on exporting our gas at the cost of the incredible environmental and cultural values of the rivers of the Lake Eyre Basin. It is high time we adequately assessed not only the contribution of these industries to climate change but their destruction of our pristine rivers and their floodplains.”