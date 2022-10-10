Blooming groundcovers

Neil Fisher

After one of the longest winters in many years, the warmer nights we had during the last few days have triggered spectacular floral blooms across the region. Most noticeable would be the groundcovers at the moment as both winter and spring bloomers are a mass of flowers this last week.

Groundcover plants can provide so much value to your garden.

With minimal effort, an established garden can be given a colourful makeover by just adding a groundcover.

It is not only the flowers of the groundcovers that can add to the garden but foliage colour can also make a difference.

At the beginning of last month, I was in Tambo and I was amazed at the display of showy and very healthy groundcovers and low shrubs that were growing in the median strips and roadside gardens in the centre of town.

So these are some of the plants that were a highlight in Tambo and would be perfect groundcovers that will add a special colourful wow factor to your garden.

Ajuga reptans Catlin’s Giant is a dense evergreen mat-forming groundcover with glossy coppery, purple foliage.

Upright 20cm high spikes of purple flowers appear from late Spring through Summer.

These flowers can be very attractive to Butterflies.

Catlin’s Giant’s foliage is larger than all other Ajuga reptans varieties and is suited to either full or partial sun positions.

Callistemon Little John is a dwarf hybrid of Callistemon viminalis and has become one of the most popular dwarf shrubs.

This dwarf evergreen shrub produces deep red bottle-brush flowers in spring and autumn.

Crowded blue-green foliage forms a compact shrub which is frost tolerant.

It is suited for most soils and is best in full sun to partial shade positions.

Cineraria Silverdust has very distinct silvery grey foliage and will highlight any garden.

It is a hardy, adaptable perennial for a dry or moist position and will tolerate sun or part shade.

Small bright yellow flowers appear during the warmer months of the year.

Growing to 30cm high it is ideal for cottage gardens, borders, rockeries and tubs.

Eremophila glabra Burgundy is a commercial hybrid of the Australian Native Fuchsia or Emu Bush that will grow to approximately one and a half metres square. With its attractive silvery-grey foliage and sticking burgundy fuchsia-like flowers, it forms a highlight in any dryland garden.

Erigeron karvinskianus or Seaside Daisy is a hardy groundcover that produces a mass of small open-faced white daisy-type flowers with a yellow centre.

It flowers most of the year in warm sunny positions.

It can be invasive, however, and needs to be checked periodically, as it is a very fast grower.

Euryops pectinatus or Yellow Marguerite is a perennial shrub with attractive silvery-green foliage.

From Autumn through to Spring masses of vibrant open-faced brilliant yellow daisy flowers with widely spaced petals cover this Daisy.

The display provides excellent contrast against the finely cut silvery-green foliage.

Growing up to one metre high Euryops pectinatus is great for growing in pots, borders and feature or cottage-themed gardens.

Gazanias scandens or Treasure Flower is available in several colours and may be planted as a colour mix or as a single colour for greater impact.

Gazanias flower throughout most of the year, slowing down and going off the flower in winter.

The Silver Leaf Gazania is different to the other Gazanias in that its leaves are very attractive silver/grey in colouration.

Leptospermum Pink Cascade is a tough and hardy little shrub that is easy to care for and grow.

With arching and a graceful cascade of branches that will explode into a delicate display of pink Geraldton Wax-like flowers in Spring and Autumn.

This is a dwarf Pink Tea Tree growing to about three-quarter metres high and that benefit from pruning.

Leptospermum Pink Cascade is a compact shrub that can tolerate a range of soils and climate conditions and is useful for large rockeries.

Osteospermum fruticosa or African Daisy is a fast-growing sun-loving groundcover that will withstand adverse conditions.

It produces flowers ranging in shades of white, pink and purple and makes a great cut flower.

It grows to 30cm high, spreading to 60cm and can be grown with other annuals and perennials to create a truly colourful display.

Tulbaghia violacea or Society Garlic forms a small grass-like clump with narrow leaves and large clusters of small fragrant, violet flowers.

This member of the Onion family has either blue-green or variegated foliage.

Very hardy in the right position but does need protection from the afternoon sun and frost.

While many of these plants may not be available all year round in most local nurseries, they should be able to be ordered from specialist nurseries for the garden.