A first at this year’s campdraft

By Melissa Coleman

This year the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft’s iconic Gold Cup will run one lot of cattle from the horse house to the last out in the final.

Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft Committee chairman Kevin Ryan said this had never happened before.

“2022 will be an iconic year for campdrafting,“ Mr Ryan said.

“We will have one run of cattle from the first beast out to the last in the final.“

The Gold Cup event is known by many in the rodeo industry as the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting.

More than 300 black Angus and Wagyu cattle will be supplied from Westmar station every day.

“Woodlands at Westmar have been supplying the Rodeo and Campdraft for three years,” Mr Ryan said.

“We’ve got some very good cattle sponsors – we’re very fortunate, and excellent cattle handling facilities.”

The Warwick Gold Cup attracts the nation’s best competitors and offers more prize money than any other campdraft in Australia.

More than $105,000 plus a Gold Cup and a trophy saddle is up for grabs this year in seven categories.

“We have increased our prize money.”

“Everyone that nominates can have a go in the Gold Cup but unfortunately, there’s only one winner,” Mr Ryan said.

Richard Hansen from “Chesalon”, Alpha won the Gold Cup in 2021 and is the cowboy to beat again this year.

“Richard achieved the neatest run,“ Mr Ryan said.

This iconic Gold Cup and all campdrafting events runs under ACA rules.