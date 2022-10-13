Longreach CEO resigns

Just three months after he started Longreach Regional Council, Chief Executive Officer Dirk Dowling, has resigned with previous CEO Mark Watt stepping into the role as an interim measure.

Longreach Regional Council Mayor, Cr Tony Rayner thanked Mr Dowling for his quick decision during his probation period and said council was now firmly focused on moving forward.

“My focus now is on ensuring that Council continues to serve our community, and no momentum is lost as we work towards raising the Thomson River Weirs, maintaining our exceptional financial management and continuing to develop Council as an employer of choice,” the Mayor said.

“It is important to get the right fit for our community and a recruitment process for a new CEO will begin shortly. In the meantime, I am happy to report that I have appointed our former CEO, Mr Mark Watt, to perform the role of interim CEO from Monday, 17 October.

“Mark previously held the role of CEO for three years and was instrumental in designing and engaging our community on our priority projects and I have no doubt, with him at the helm, that Council will seamlessly move forward with great strides.”

Mr Dowling joined the Western Queensland Council from the West Coast Council of Tasmania in July but this week made the decision to resign during his probationary period.

“In the best interests of my career, Council and the broader community, I have taken the opportunity afforded to me, as part of my probation period, to assess my future focus and have concluded that I wish to pursue a path different to Longreach Regional Council” Mr Dowling said.

“In the time that I have been in Longreach I have been impressed by the community spirit and passion for this amazing region.

“My decision has not been an easy one, but it has been made with both my family and the community of Longreach in mind.”

Longreach Regional Council Mayor, Cr Tony Rayner, accepted the resignation and thanked Mr Dowling for considering the needs of the Longreach community in his decision making.

“Changing direction is a big decision, and one that I believe Mr Dowling has not taken lightly,” Mayor Rayner said.

“I wish him and his family all the best for the future and would like to thank him for keeping the best interests of the Longreach Regional Council and our community in mind.