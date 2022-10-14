Rowing comp floats

Michael R Williams

The inaugural Outback Rowing Regatta was held in both Longreach and Barcaldine this weekend and was an event that utilised the capabilities of both towns.

Vice President of Head of the Outback Toby Ford said the event brought master rowers from all over the nation.

“What we have here are predominately master’s rowing clubs,” he said.

“When you row in a master’s, you can either run an all men’s crew, an all women’s crew or a mixed crew.

“We’re blessed this year because we have an option from each of them.

“We have a series of classes here, as well, in Ds and Es and Fs.”

The event was brought about after meetings between Mr Ford and locals David Counsell, Bill Ring Rose, and Damien Kennedy, some of whom would fomr the committee of Head of the Outback.

“As a watersport, a lot of Australian rowing is held on the coast,” Mr Ford said.

“A lot of us, however, have been contemplating on how in the West of Queensland there are a number of great courses such as the Thomson [river].

“There was this building idea that we would host a Head of the Outback and hold it in Longreach.”

Mr Ford would be able to test his new idea last year.

“However, last year we were blessed to have the Vikings rowing club, the sponsoring club for today’s event [Outback Rowing Regatta], bring 20 of us out to the outback to row on six rivers, and those rivers were the Condamine in Chinchilla, the Maranoa in Mitchell, a small dam outside Morven, and then we came for the first time to row on the Barcaldine Recreation Park lake,” he said.

“We were the inaugural rowers on that lake.

“When we rowed that course, we realised it was perfect for 1000m sprint race course much like the Henley course in England where two boats compete side by side over 2000 metres.”

Mr Ford would come to Longreach and find it would also be perfect for rowing competitions.

“We inspected the potential for courses on the Thomson and we were very impressed with the Apex Park shed,” he said.

“The crews, if we brought them up here in the warmth of summer, could stay undercover as they prepared their boats for racing.

“We decided the course was optimal for a 10km head race.”

Mr Ford said the Outback Rowing Regatta was unique in Australia.

“What’s unique about this inaugural is we have a sprint race carnival, and then the next day, we have a long-distance race,” he said.

“It’s very appealing to rowers to come 1500kms from as far away as Townsville, Tablelands, Bundaberg, Rockhampton, and of course Brisbane for two days of carnival, and of course, two days of seeing the outback.

“What lends itself to the narrative is the idea of Longreach and Barcaldine: two towns, rivalrous in many ways, 100kms apart.

“The Barcaldine course lends itself to a shorter race and the Thomson river in Longreach lends itself to the longer distance.

“When you do sprint racing, its high octane, its high heart rate, a very fast racing pace.

“When you do the 10km it’s a bit like going for a 10km run—you sort of lengthen out a slower pace.”

Mr Ford said the event is certain to return at a similar date next year, pending on the long weekend.

“We had a few hiccups this year and a few glitches, but what’s been wonderful has been talking to people from the city, and to get them to come out here and experience has been great,” he said.

“When you have a purpose to come somewhere, the journey seems shorter.

“Whereas if you’re going somewhere for no reason, the journey can be quite long.

“I think a lot of people have appreciated that.”

Going forward, the Head of the Outback has ambitious plans.

“For the future, we’ve set ourselves, the lead up to the 2032 Olympics, a ten-year plan to see if we can grow the event,” he said.

“We had 11 boats this year, and we’re hoping for 20 next year.

“Our ambition is to host the welcome crews in the west in the lead-up to the Olympics.

“Some of those world-class rowers would never have been in the outback of Australia.”