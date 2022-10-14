Fallen remembered

Michael R Williams

After years of research and the sercuring of funding, the Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group have begun implementing plaues for previously unmarked graves at the Longreach cemetery.

President of the association Robyn Abbott said this had been an important project for the town’s history.

“It was something we decided we had to do because after we had done the research the soldiers were speaking to us, and we thought we really need to make sure these graves are marked,” she said.

“We have this information and now we have to do something with it.”

Up until 2018, the association had been collection info with no where to put it.

“Fortunately we began work toward the centenary of World War 1 [2018], from which we were able to secure funding from the Australian Office of War Graves to acquire these plaques,” Ms Abbott said.

“We accessed the funding and they had to approve those names.

“We’re still doing ongoing research, but we at least wanted to celebrate our efforts.”

While there are still many graves to mark, now seemed like the time to host a ceremony.

“We had been speaking to the RSL on an ongoing basis about it and they said, when you get the plaques, we’ll do a dedication service,” Ms Abbott said.

“I think for every community the cemetery holds a great portion of its history.”