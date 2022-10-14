Managing wild dogs a community concern

Managing wild dogs in farmland areas requires a lot of hard work engaging and working with the community according to Western Australian landholder Debbie Dowden.

Mrs Dowden has just completed a thesis “Wild dogs, fences and people in the Southern Rangelands of Western Australia” which explores lessons learnt from the Rangelands Cell Fencing Program to assist individuals or organisations considering building a wild dog exclusion cell fence.

The thesis undertaken for a Master of Environmental Science (Research) at the University of New England was supported by the Centre for Invasive Species and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, WA.

The focus of her study was the 7.5 million hectare Murchison Regional Vermin Cell completed in December 2021.

The success of the project depends upon the ability of landholders and licenced pest management technicians to eradicate wild dogs from within the cell so stakeholders can return to running sheep and goats.

Mrs Dowden explored the motivations and challenges associated with removing wild dogs from the cell fenced areas.

She said the lessons learnt from the Murchison Regional Vermin Cell project would inform stakeholders planning other future cell initiatives.

Her study found behavioural science can help with designing practical interventions for invasive species management.

“Improving landholder participation by removing barriers to that participation and implementing strategies to strengthen drivers can be supported by behavioural science,” Mrs Dowden said.

“This research studies landholder motivations for participating in the cell fence project and examines the barriers and drivers behind human behaviour that will determine the success of the fence as a wild dog control tool.”

Mrs Dowden said community action began when a group of people share a vision and they, as a community, build a shared commitment to take collective action.

Narratives are essential for groups because they increase understanding and empathy and connect people into groups from which collective action can grow.

“Once a pest is established and widespread, the approach to management is based on reducing the impact of the pest on private and public assets.

“This requires effective citizen-based action with a nationally consistent best-practice approach, and the National Wild Dog Plan was cited as an example.”

Mrs Dowden said the intervention needed to be delivered via a good communications strategy that selects appropriate message framing and debunks misinformation.

She said message tailoring, promoting social norms and promoting a good neighbour message were among the intervention strategies.

The study found with the support of experts with a deeper understanding of behavioural science, it may be possible for biosecurity groups to engage some of the less motivated stakeholders to increase their level of wild dog control within exclusion cells.

“Understanding how human behaviour can affect the projects is not a panacea but having a deeper understanding of it in the context of wild dog management can have a positive impact on this and future projects,” Mrs Dowden said.