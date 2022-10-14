MLA event returns to the real world

Registration is open for Meat and Livestock Australia’s (MLA) Updates 2022, on the 30 November at the Clive Berghofer Events Centre, Toowoomba, Queensland.

Following two years of virtual events, MLA Updates returns to an in-person, one day event of presentations, displays and demonstrations. As part of the event, attendees will be brought up to speed on MLA investments and progress against MLA’s 2025 Strategic Plan.

MLA Updates 2022 will also include a plenary session at the start of the event, featuring presentations from MLA’s Managing Director Jason Strong. There will also be updates from MLA’s Communications, Marketing & Insights and International Marketing teams. This plenary session will also include a Q&A session with each of the speakers.

MLA’s Managing Director Jason Strong will open the 2022 MLA updates, welcoming stakeholders to the event and providing a detailed insight into MLA’s progress against the priorities set out in the MLA Strategic Plan 2025.

Mr Strong will take attendees on a journey through some of the key research and development investments MLA is delivering to drive gains to levy payers and the wider red meat and livestock industry across its strategic priorities.

Alongside this, Mr Strong will outline the opportunities MLA is also creating to enable industry to adopt this new research and development and accelerate to new heights of productivity, quality and sustainability.

Also present at the event will be a services hub to provide attendees with support for a range of MLA and Integrity Systems Company (ISC) programs, from MSA to NLIS and the new eNVD app.

At the end of the day, there will be a sundowner social event catered by MLA’s Corporate Executive Chef Sam Burke. The event will provide the perfect opportunity for attendees to network with other producers, stakeholders and MLA staff.

To register to attend and for further information please visit: MLA Updates 2022.