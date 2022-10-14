New trains for west

By Karen Simmons and Michael R Williams

With a new fleet of cattle trains stationed at Longreach, all Watco Australia needs to reach its destination – is you.

Chris Wood, Director of Watco east-west said the new fleet here in the Central West is a sign of increasing train services as well as job opportunities for local residents.

“We have been running cattle trains here predominantly out of Longreach and Clermont to Rockhampton meatworks and mainly into Brisbane meatworks,” Mr Wood said.

“Longreach hasn’t been traditionally a big area for cattle rail transport, with the drought and low cattle numbers.

“But it has been this year, with good rainfall there has been a lot more cattle rolling through.

“The Government’s objective is they want more freight on rail and to get more cattle on trains and off the roads.

Mr Wood said It is not about trucks versus trains as Watco has to work with trucking companies to shift the large numbers of cattle to meat works.

Watco transports 1 million tonnes per annum of bulk grain along their East Coast network, as well as up to seven services per week during the season of livestock.

“Some trains will have 500-600 head of cattle on board so we can move larger numbers than trucks,” Mr Wood added.

“The meatworks are located in the bigger cities and we need to get them there and utilise the yards and businesses in each town.

“Longreach is a good example with AAM who have taken over the facilities here from council.

“We want to work with councils to see this happen.

“Cattle on rail has not been utilised in the past but we are out there trying to build the reputation of the reliability of rail again.”

The rail director said their greatest need for a reliable train service and to meet the demand is having local drivers employed.

“When you have trains you need drivers living in these towns – even casual drivers,” He said.

Gavin Bignell, CEO of WATCO Australia said Watco’s focus is on the customer and getting this service right for them.

“We are looking to employ local drivers first, but we are going to have to bring in outside drivers to start with – that’s the reality,” Mr Bignell said.

“If the backbone of our drivers are local residents, then that’s what we prefer too and are focused on.

“We are keen to hear from people who are interested.”

Mr Bignell also said there are people living in regional towns who are not qualified train drivers but if people are interested there is a pathway.

“We just put through a group of trainees at Toowoomba. It may take some study and living away for a few months of the year, but most should be done in around 12 months.”

Mr Wood said Watco also sees an opportunity to expand into the tourism industry, with rail services like The Spirit of The Outback.

“If we’re employing drivers in towns we are looking for other opportunities for them like the tourism industry,” Mr Wood added.

“We see an opportunity to run both those types of trains together.”